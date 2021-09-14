CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Big E cashes in MITB contract, wins WWE Championship

Pro Wrestling Torch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Big E won the WWE Championship tonight on Raw after cashing in his MITB contract. Bobby Lashley beat Randy Orton in the main event of Raw to retain the WWE Championship. Lashley vs. Orton was supposed to take place at the Extreme Rules PPV laster this month, but WWE moved the match to Raw tonight.Lashley sold a knee injury while facing Orton and tried to use that to get out of defending the title against Big E. Big E ended up slapping Lashley and the match was on.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
ComicBook

Big E Claims He'll Cash in Money in the Bank on Tonight's WWE Raw

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw could be the most eventful in recent memory if Big E's latest claim turns out to be true. Late last week it was announced that, instead of meeting at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view later this month, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton would be fighting over the WWE Championship on tonight's episode. Big E, who teased finally using his Money in the Bank contract during a promo on last week's SmackDown, took to Twitter to openly announce he'd be cashing in.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Big E Wins WWE Title By Cashing In Money In The Bank Briefcase

Big E promised that he would be at Raw tonight to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton battled in the main event of the show, and Mr. Money in the Bank kept his promise. Lashley defeated Orton in the main event of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton, Big E Teases Cash-In

WWE has revealed its official preview for tonight’s edition of RAW, which will feature Bobby Lashley defending the WWE title against Randy Orton, Damian Priest issuing an open challenge for the US Title, and much more. Here’s the RAW lineup:. * WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley. *...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Randy Orton
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/20: New Day Celebrates and Battles Bloodline, Rhea & Nikki vs. Nattie & Tamina for the Gold, Hardy vs. Sheamus with U.S. Championship Implications, Charlotte Plays with Alexa,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. Drew McIntyre and the Viking Raiders (Erik &...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Championship#Big E#Combat#Mitb
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
Popculture

Hulk Hogan Devastated by Death of 'Loyal Friend' and Dog Duke

Hulk Hogan is mourning the loss of his "loyal friend." On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame went to Twitter to announce that his dog Duke died. Hogan showed two photos of Duke and said that he's "so sad" about the loss. Hogan added, "I love you, Duke," at the end of the Tweet.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

1,500+ Fans Reportedly Walk Out On Monday Night Raw Segment

Voting with your shoes? Every now and then, an angle in wrestling just does not click. For one reason or another, there is something that does not work in a story and it can become a problem. You can see these things over and over and it does not make things any easier. That was the case this week again and some fans in the arena made it clear that they were unhappy.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Reveals Lennox Lewis 2 and Boxing Heavyweight Champion

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is already back in training for another exhibition in the ring. Last November Tyson fought fellow boxing legend Roy Jones in a bout that ended in a draw but captured world attention. Tyson is now planning something even bigger. This December Tyson confirmed on the...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy