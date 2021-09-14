Samsung reportedly developing waterproof Galaxy Buds with neckband
While one of Samsung’s newer truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, has an IPX7 rating, it is not recommended to be used in the swimming pool. There are of course those who would like to have something to use while practicing their laps or doing their water-based exercises. It looks like the Korean OEM is developing a new pair of waterproof Galaxy Buds that have a detachable neckband so you can be used in the water for a longer period of time.androidcommunity.com
