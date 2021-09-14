CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung reportedly developing waterproof Galaxy Buds with neckband

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile one of Samsung’s newer truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, has an IPX7 rating, it is not recommended to be used in the swimming pool. There are of course those who would like to have something to use while practicing their laps or doing their water-based exercises. It looks like the Korean OEM is developing a new pair of waterproof Galaxy Buds that have a detachable neckband so you can be used in the water for a longer period of time.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite releasing two smartwatches in 2020, Apple’s solid history of a yearly update tells us there's also a 7th gen Apple Watch arriving this Fall. What could we get? Patents and rumors point to the possibility of a different design, greater battery life, a new way to unlock the watch, and monitoring tech to keep tabs on your blood pressure and blood sugars.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Smartphone#Wireless Earbuds#Korean#Oem#Dutch#U Flex
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Metro by T-Mobile phones 2021

Best Metro by T-Mobile phones Android Central 2021. Metro by T-Mobile is a prepaid brand owned by T-Mobile that uses the entire T-Mobile network, including LTE and 5G. This carrier has three great plans with plenty of data and also two unlimited plans. The Metro by T-Mobile network has great support for unlocked phones and even allows a 5G connection on every plan as long as the phone supports it. The Google Pixel 5a is the perfect partner for this carrier with excellent 5G support, a low price, and a battery that's big enough to keep you running all day. If you're looking for the best Metro by T-Mobile phones, we've got you covered with more reliable choices below.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds prices slashed at Amazon

There are big savings afoot for anyone looking for the latest in Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Amazon cutting prices massively for a limited time only. Whether you’re looking for standard AirPods or the latest Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, you can save plenty of cash on your purchase right now when you head over to Amazon. We break down just what’s available and why they’re all worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazing new eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price under the $50 mark

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. No longer the cream of Samsung's AirPods-rivaling crop after this year's Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 launches, the Galaxy Buds+ earned one of our highest ever review scores for a pair of true wireless earbuds back in early 2020.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Some Samsung Galaxy M & Galaxy A Models Have A Nasty Bug

A handful of customers of the Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A lineup of smartphones are complaining of a new bug that freezes the device and reboots it automatically. So far, the bug has appeared on the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy M31s phones in India. It’s likely that this issue could be limited to a particular batch of phones sold in the country (via).
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Important privacy feature from Android 11 coming to older phones

Android 11 brought the auto-revoking permissions feature for the notorious apps that have not been used for a long, from accessing sensitive permissions granted by users. Till now this privacy option is only enabled for Android 11 and above devices. Now this useful privacy feature is going to trickle down to devices running on Android 6 (with API level 23) or above with the Google Play services enabled. To be precise, this will enable the feature on billions of Android devices released since 2015.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4, which Google notes means that...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Galaxy Watch 4 Can Now Control Your Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung has been rolling out some nice updates for the Galaxy Watch 4 series following its launch last month, and now the company is at it again as they are launching a new update that brings an exciting new feature that will make using your Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 a lot more efficient.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Samsung Reportedly Skipping Its 200MP Sensor for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Despite having announced its ISOCELL HP1 200MP camera sensor, which is the industry’s first, Samsung will reportedly not use it on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Instead, fresh information claims that the Korean giant will stick to a lower-resolution camera for whatever reason. Galaxy S22 Ultra May Be Treated to a...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy