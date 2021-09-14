CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Nicholas is preparing to pound the Texas coast before heading for Houston, which is already vulnerable.

By Jonathan Edwards
Cover picture for the articleHurricane Nicholas is preparing to pound the Texas coast before heading for Houston, which is already vulnerable. Hurricane Nicholas’ winds and floods are expected to hit the Texas Coastal Bend late Monday night or early Tuesday, bringing torrential rains and gusts to the area devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced late Monday that Tropical Storm Nicholas had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and was expected to make landfall near midnight along the Texas coast.

