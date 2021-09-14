Las Vegas Raiders force huge fumble that leads to OT victory
The Raiders defense did an amazing job at containing Ravens on Monday, forcing two fumbles while sacking Lamar Jackson three times. The two fumbles also came at the courtesy of Lamar Jackson, who was simply trying to do too much at times. The Raiders took advantage of this and forced the Ravens to use their inexperienced running backs, refusing to let Jackson beat them. They get a much more favorable matchup next week against the Steelers, although it'd still be a risky play to start the Raiders defense.www.fantasypros.com
