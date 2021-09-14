CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Lee Davis, 92

 9 days ago

Henry Lee Davis, 92, passed away September 9, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Henry was born in Ripley, MS on April 16, 1929 to Addie Crayton. Henry is survived by his wife of ten years, Martha Davis, one daughter; Antoinette (James) Lloyd, of Stafford, VA, two step-daughters, LaRonda Williams of San Diego, CA and Tasha (Corey) Chills of Blue Mountain, MS, grandchildren; Jamal Lloyd, Tiffany Lloyd of Stafford, VA, Charles Thompson of MD, step-grandchildren: Annija Chills, Morgan Chills and Averi Chills of Blue Mountain, MS, Rekeba Williams and Elgin Harris of San Diego, CA, one great-grandchild, Trinity Thompson of Fl, many other relatives, friends, and the Union Prospect Church family.

