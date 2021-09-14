CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

LAKE CONROE RESIDENTS PREPARE FOR NICHOLAS

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the status and direction of Tropical Storm Nicholas in question, the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office believes that the threat of heavy rains and flooding are still possible for our area. The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service has forecasted Tropical Strom Nicholas to make landfall sometime Monday Night. As the storm moves through our area on Tuesday and Wednesday we could face flooding in low-lying areas.

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

FIREFIGHTER LOSES HOME IN RIVER PLANTATION

At 4:51 am Wednesday Caney Creek Fire was dispatched to a house fire in the 600 block of Mobile Lane. En route additional calls started to come in that fire was showing on the back of the two-story home. Caney Creek arrived with heavy fire toward the rear of the home. Needham and Conroe Fire assisted in fighting the blaze. The home had significant damage. The home was owned by a Navasota firefighter who was on duty at the time of the blaze. At 8 am the crews were finally able to go back into service. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office will investigate. This was the fourth incident in River Plantation in 12-hours. Tuesday afternoon a suspicious package was found along the road and disposed of by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Unit. While they were on that scene a large debris fire in the woods was reported to firefighters on the suspicious device scene. A second crew from Caney Creek responded to extinguish that blaze. Then at 8:25 am this morning another fire was dispatched on Robert E. Lee which was a debris fire and a second booster truck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE MARSHALL DETONATES BACK PACK IN RIVER PLANTATION AS A POSSIBLE DEVICE

Tuesday evening Caney Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a HAZMAT scene in the River Plantation Subdivision. On arrival, they found a backpack with a note on it indicating it could possibly be a device. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded and after examining the backpack and running it through x-ray it was not clear what was inside. They did find many wires and other objects which could not be identified. A decision was made to detonate it inside a secure containment system. It did turn out to be several items with wire to make it look suspicious. Additional information will be available on Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy