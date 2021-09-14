LAKE CONROE RESIDENTS PREPARE FOR NICHOLAS

At 4:51 am Wednesday Caney Creek Fire was dispatched to a house fire in the 600 block of Mobile Lane. En route additional calls started to come in that fire was showing on the back of the two-story home. Caney Creek arrived with heavy fire toward the rear of the home. Needham and Conroe Fire assisted in fighting the blaze. The home had significant damage. The home was owned by a Navasota firefighter who was on duty at the time of the blaze. At 8 am the crews were finally able to go back into service. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office will investigate. This was the fourth incident in River Plantation in 12-hours. Tuesday afternoon a suspicious package was found along the road and disposed of by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Unit. While they were on that scene a large debris fire in the woods was reported to firefighters on the suspicious device scene. A second crew from Caney Creek responded to extinguish that blaze. Then at 8:25 am this morning another fire was dispatched on Robert E. Lee which was a debris fire and a second booster truck.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO