LAKE CONROE RESIDENTS PREPARE FOR NICHOLAS
With the status and direction of Tropical Storm Nicholas in question, the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office believes that the threat of heavy rains and flooding are still possible for our area. The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service has forecasted Tropical Strom Nicholas to make landfall sometime Monday Night. As the storm moves through our area on Tuesday and Wednesday we could face flooding in low-lying areas.www.mocomotive.com
