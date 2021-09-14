CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Portland's planning board to vote on city homeless shelter proposal

By Randy Billings, Portland Press Herald, Maine
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—Portland's planning board will hold a hearing and possibly give final approval Tuesday to a proposal to build a homeless services center in the Riverton neighborhood. If approved, the proposed 200-bed shelter at 546 Riverside St. may avoid a citizen referendum meant to derail it, although opponents say they...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Revere Mayor Has ‘Immense Frustration’ Over Boston’s Plans To Move Homeless To His City

REVERE (CBS) – It’s a tragic scene: Boston’s drug-infested homeless encampment at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue. It has earned nicknames like “Methadone Mile” and “Mass & Cass.” “We don’t have the capacity or the resources to deal with the Mass and Cass issue by ourselves,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. He says Boston officials never contacted him about plans to relocate some of the homeless from their city to the Quality Inn on Route 1 in Revere. Neighbors who live around the hotel are now braced for problems. One man who lives behind the hotel wondered what...
BOSTON, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Affordable housing details would be required for developers under proposed Pittsburgh legislation

Developers seeking approval from the City of Pittsburgh may have to provide affordable housing impact statements, if proposed legislation being considered by City Council is approved. The measure, introduced by Councilmembers R. Daniel Lavelle and Ricky Burgess, is meant to address concerns that affordable housing remains out of reach for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Emergency Shelter#City Hall#Corporation Counsel#Smaller Shelters#Planning Board Chairmen
The Mountaineer

Planning board continues hearing for subdivision proposal

Waynesville Planning Board members Monday opted to take more time to consider a project proposing to build 115 single-family homes on 32.67 acres along Sunnyside Road just east of town limits. Board members voted to continue their consideration of the proposal to Oct. 18. Several voiced concerns about its density,...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
krcrtv.com

Redding City Council votes to continue looking into land deal proposal

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding City Council voted to continue looking into a proposal by developers to purchase the Redding Civic Auditorium and several neighboring properties. During its Tuesday night meeting, the council directed staff to bring outlines and timelines of the project to the next council meeting. The proposal...
REDDING, CA
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Leaders gather, but not at a City Council meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Questions about open government are being raised after images of masked and maskless city leaders appeared on social media after the Ravens thrilling Sunday Night Football win. The images show Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Senator Cory McCray and city councilwoman Danielle McCray together at the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WSAZ

Charleston City Council proposes bill to cut down on homeless camps

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill proposed by Charleston City Council would create criminal penalties for camping on public property in the city. Councilman Adam Knauff said he wants to change the amount of people who sleep on public property. “If you take a drive through Charleston, people can be...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board Submits Proposal For Expansion

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Citizens Police Review Board is looking to expand. The leader of the board submitted a plan to the city council for consideration to expand the board. They have been working on how to grow the operation since the November election. Voters approved a referendum in that election to expand the board’s authority. The proposal says they’re planning a massive reorganization and expansion. They are also seeking to have satellite offices across the city for more accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Marin Independent Journal

Bay Area cities join lofty Biden plan to tackle homelessness

The Biden administration launched a new push Monday to house 100,000 Americans by the end of 2022 as the mayors of the Bay Area’s three biggest cities — all struggling with homelessness on a massive scale — jumped on board. The House America initiative, which also aims to create at...
OAKLAND, CA
amherstbulletin.com

Deerfield Planning Board to hold three hearings on proposed zoning changes

DEERFIELD — The Planning Board will hold three public hearings regarding frontage requirements, a new tourism zoning district and solar bylaw revisions. The proposed zoning changes are expected to be brought to a vote at the Oct. 4 special Town Meeting. Frontage bylaw change. The proposed frontage bylaw, which was...
DEERFIELD, MA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
wrfalp.com

City Council Hears Proposal on Medicare Advantage Plan

Heard more about an agreement to allow Medicare-eligible city retirees to voluntarily move to a Medicare Advantage plan. Council member-at-large Jeff Russell said he was part of a committee made up of representatives from the city administration, and active and retired employees who worked on developing this plan over the last eight months.
POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Lawsuit Claims City Skirted Environmental Review For Homeless Master Plan

A lawsuit is threatening to derail Sacramento's master plan for its homeless crisis, according to the Sacramento Bee. The lawsuit claims the city skirted an environmental review and that the shelter under the WX Freeway puts the homeless at risk for air pollution. The city's $100 million plan approved by the city council last month, includes 20 sites for shelters and tiny homes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy