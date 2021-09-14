Protesters, activists sound off on North Carolina's 'Prevent Rioting' bill
Sep. 14—On Friday, Sept. 10, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 805, a bill that would have made the punishment for charges relating to protesting more stringent. House Bill 805, sometimes called the Anti-Black Lives Matter Bill by opponents, was among the most divisive bills of the current legislative session. First introduced in the state House on May 3 by Speaker Tim Moore, and Reps. Allen McNeill, Charles Miller, and John Sauls, House Bill 805 was ratified by the House and Senate on Sept. 1.www.ontownmedia.com
