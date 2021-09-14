Protesters, activists sound off on North Carolina's 'Prevent Rioting' bill

The shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Sept. 20 with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length or scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO