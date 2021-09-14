COVID-Positive Patients In The Hospital Tick Up Locally

SILVER CREEK — For the first time in 17 months, St. Columban’s on the Lake near Silver Creek has been touched by the COVID-19 virus. The Chautauqua County Department of Health on Monday noted 15 new cases in Silver Creek. Though not all are tied to the home, it is enough to suspend visiation. On its website, the home notes: “Due to recent positive COVID-19 test results at St. Columban’s on the Lake, we will be temporarily closed for visitation until further notice. Please keep our family of residents and staff in your prayers.”