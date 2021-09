It has been nearly two years since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, followed by rapid spread throughout Asia Pacific and then the rest of the world. For Hong Kong-based Klook, with a customer profile of mostly Asia-based users, the crisis has become a lesson in resilience and innovation. With international travel at a standstill, the tour and activities online travel agency shifted its focus to products and services for domestic travelers as well as digital solutions to support its merchants.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO