This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring the Music of Billy Joel

Saturday (September 11th) marks the 20th anniversary of the horrendous 9/11 attacks. Lifelong New Yorker Billy Joel reflected back on 9/11 and told us that although the events of the day will obviously never be forgiven or forgotten, New York's strength and resilience should never be in doubt: “We'll never forget. Nah, I don't think it'll be forgotten, but I think we've recovered a good deal. I know once they nailed (Osama) Bin Laden — that's another thing that put it behind us. I don't know, this city has great resolution. There's a lot of resolve, there's a lot of character here. You're not gonna keep this place down.”

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO