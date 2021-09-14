CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring the Music of Billy Joel

By Genevieve Rafter Keddy
t2conline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Room 42 was alive with the music of Billy Joel at the This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert. Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle(Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an “all kids” Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.

t2conline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

Concert featuring the Isaacs at Bailey Park

The Gospel is Golden ministry is pleased to announce a fall Concert at the Bailey Park shelter house in Camp Point, featuring The Isaacs. Yes, “The Isaacs,” the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry and one of Southern Gospel Music’s top groups along with their live band, will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Baily Park shelter house. The park is located on the north side of Camp Point, Ill., at 102 East Park St. Bring your lawn chairs or set in the provided seating in the shelter house. Everyone is invited and a free will love offering will be collected.
RELIGION
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh concert venues open the stage to live music

The hiatus of concerts is coming to an end, with venues reopening and artists returning to tour life, with Pittsburgh being no exception. The major venues of the area such as Stage AE, PPG Paints Arena and The Pavilion at Star Lake have all become active again in announcing new dates of many major artists and shows. Although, with new shows brings up the question that has become regular in today’s world: how to do it safely in an ongoing pandemic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
1029thebuzz.com

20 Years On: Billy Joel Remembers 9/11

Saturday (September 11th) marks the 20th anniversary of the horrendous 9/11 attacks. Lifelong New Yorker Billy Joel reflected back on 9/11 and told us that although the events of the day will obviously never be forgiven or forgotten, New York's strength and resilience should never be in doubt: “We'll never forget. Nah, I don't think it'll be forgotten, but I think we've recovered a good deal. I know once they nailed (Osama) Bin Laden — that's another thing that put it behind us. I don't know, this city has great resolution. There's a lot of resolve, there's a lot of character here. You're not gonna keep this place down.”
FESTIVAL
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Legends in Concert’ keeps great music alive

There are bragging rights, and there are serious bragging rights. Legends in Concert has the latter, being the longest-running show currently operating on the Las Vegas Strip. If you take away the pandemic shutdown (which shut down every single show), Legends is nearing its 40th straight year in Las Vegas, a singularly amazing achievement in a city not well-known for longevity. As an added bonus, the show is now hosted by legendary drag queen Frank Marino, who shares something in common with Legends: He’s been performing on the Las Vegas Strip for nearly 40 years as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
kq2.com

Elton and Billy Joel Takeover

Martial Thevenot joins us to talk about the Elton John and Billy Joel performance. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Much Different In Real Life. UpbeatNews. Woman Transformed Tiny Shed into Cozy Home - See Inside. Zen Herald. What Chilling Find Did...
MUSIC
munciejournal.com

Muncie Symphony Orchestra to Perform ‘The Music of Billy Joel’

MUNCIE, Ind.— “We’re all in the mood for a melody”—and on Sept. 18, Muncie Symphony Orchestra will give audiences just that, providing an evening of Billy Joel music. MSO will be joined by Michael Cavanaugh, a renowned performer and musician who was hand-selected by Billy Joel to star in the...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benefit Concert#The Arts#Hbo#Annie National Tour#The King I
Star News Online

Rock on! Back Porch Rockers to perform benefit concert

Get ready to rock to one of the area's leading bands, the Back Porch Rockers. The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport will host a free concert by the band at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 on the Garrison Lawn at Fort Johnson, downtown Southport. The band, established in early...
SOUTHPORT, NC
JamBase

Billy Joel Dusts Off Rolling Stones Covers In Cincinnati

Billy Joel paid tribute to Charlie Watts on Friday in Cincinnati during his first show since The Rolling Stones drummer died. Joel and his band busted out a partial cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” towards the end of their concert at Great American Ball Park after performing a bit of “Honky Tonk Women” during their main set.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Some Billy Joel fans worry GABP concert could be high risk for COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is about to see its biggest concert since the pandemic hit a year and a half ago: Billy Joel at Great American Ballpark, Friday, Sept. 10. But some fans of the piano man now say they are worried about going due to the potential spread of the COVID delta variant and would like a way out.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
yourvalley.net

Concert at Bellevue Heights Church features music of Broadway

The duo of pianist Nicole Pesce and trumpeter Dan Reed headline a free concert 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Bellevue Heights Church, 9440 W. Hutton Drive. The Music of Broadway will be featured in this last of five 2021 summer concerts sponsored by the church and known as Summer Sundae Sunday.
RELIGION
The Day

Sunday concert benefits Jack Chaplin Foundation

The artists who will perform Sunday in New London's Hygienic Art Park will all tell you the gig that day is special and it's an honor to be part of it. They're donating their melodies to a benefit for the Daddy Jack Chaplin Foundation, an organization dedicated to scholarships to cooking school for would-be culinary students. Sadly, since Chaplin passed earlier this year, he's no longer available to continue his beloved role as a chef, a mentor, a benefactor and lover of the arts, and a committed activist on behalf of New London.
NEW LONDON, CT
suffolkcountynews.net

Frijoles and Billy Joel

I am a born and bred Long Islander. I was raised on Billy Joel and ate EBC SPK’s while staring at the glittering Great South Bay. I love Long Island and despite its incurably high cost of living, I plan to settle down here. My father also loved Long Island....
MUSIC
scranton.edu

Performance Music Starts Fall Concerts Saturday

The stunningly cross-genre combo Port Mande Quartet will kick off Performance Music at The University of Scranton’s fall 2021 concert season on Saturday, Sept. 18. The concert, presented by Performance Music at The University of Scranton, will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside the University’s Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue, downtown Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
corneliustoday.com

Eclectic concert for eclectic times

UPDATED. Sept. 17. Celebrate the return of live music as the Davidson College Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble presents a preview of music from an eclectic season for eclectic times. The Davidson College Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble will headline the Concert on the Green program this Sunday, Sept. 19,...
DAVIDSON, NC
Times Reporter

New ‘Sound of Music’ concert canceled

The "New Sound" Music Concert scheduled for Sept. 25 at Newport United Methodist Church has been canceled due to illness. The concert will be rescheduled at a later date.
NEWPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy