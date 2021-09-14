This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring the Music of Billy Joel
The Green Room 42 was alive with the music of Billy Joel at the This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert. Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle(Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an “all kids” Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.t2conline.com
Comments / 0