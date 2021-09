Most people don’t buy real estate very often, so it can be hard to know when to buy or which loan makes the most sense. Lately, the housing market has been red hot, which means home prices are going up. This is great for sellers, but it makes buyers nervous. A young woman who is in the market to purchase a home recently asked me, “Would you buy a house in this market, or should I wait?” To which I replied, “Not only would I buy now—I am buying now. I currently have one in escrow.”

