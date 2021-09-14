CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunological and Virological Response to Initial Antiretroviral Therapy Among Older People Living With HIV in the Canadian Observational Cohort (CANOC)

Medscape News
 9 days ago

A Zhabokritsky; L Szadkowski; AN Burchell; C Cooper; RS Hogg; M Hull; DV Kelly; M Klein; M Loutfy; A McClean; J Montaner; SL Walmsley. Objectives: The aim of this study was to assess the adequacy of immunological recovery and virological suppression in response to antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the growing population of older people living with HIV (PLWH), as treatment regimens become more effective and tolerable.

