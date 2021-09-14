Events Site Menu

Proper Grit, the signature restaurant inside The Ben Autograph Collection hotel in West Palm Beach, has received a culinary update courtesy of the hotel’s new executive chef, Jesse Pita. Diners will recognize the same homage to Old Florida in the ingredients and creativity, but the offerings now slant more gastropub than chophouse. The all-day menu (available from 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) features elevated favorites, such as Gratitude Farm mushroom bruschetta with goat cheese cream, caramelized onions, and preserved lemon on sourdough. Other highlights include Philly cheesesteak sliders, herb-oil-poached salmon, and a full menu of just mac and cheese, which can be dressed up with everything from grilled chicken to crispy cauliflower and braised short rib. Proper Grit is also open for breakfast Monday through Friday (7-11 a.m.), brunch Saturday and Sunday (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and all-day happy hour every day.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO