Bridging gaps this school year

Students graduating from Las Cruces Public Schools and the surrounding area are fortunate to have access to local higher education that can serve as a gateway to fulfilling careers in the future. New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College welcome local graduates with open arms and are working hard to create diverse offerings, succinct degree plans and many levels of support for our diverse learners to ensure their success. Coming out of remote learning in 2020, they have seen a slight drop in enrollment of new graduates. Around the country, the price of higher education is rising. However, we have something to celebrate in New Mexico in that, as of this school year, the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship will cover 100 percent of tuition costs for new graduates who make adequate progress in their college studies starting in the second semester. How then, can we encourage our young people to take advantage of hometown higher education?

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO