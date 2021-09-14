Chris Krok Show: Remembering Their Heroism

A protest against vaccine mandates in New York City on Monday caught the attention of the show because of how organic the crowd began to chant, “F*** Joe Biden!” This isn’t even the only incident we’ve seen of this recently, after college students started the chant multiple times at different games over the first two weeks of the season, and the crowd also chanted it at a New York Mets game as well. Have you ever seen this all over the country at non-partisan settings such as sporting events? People are getting fed up with the Biden administration and how they have mismanaged everything since getting into office. Plus, what political statement did AOC make at the Met gala, and which famous celebrity was NOT in attendance, because of the COVID vaccine requirement? Chris talks about it all on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!

