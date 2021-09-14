Chris Krok Show: Remembering Their Heroism
Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, and while most of the country remembered the attacks and paid their respects to those who lost their lives, there were still those who were upset with marking the day, including a professor in Canada who called 9/11 events “dumb little pity parties”. So why not remember those who showed the ultimate courage and stopped what would have been an even more catastrophic attack in Washington DC. We have for the first time a written transcript of one of the callers aboard Flight 93 and how the decision was made to take matters into their own hands. You don’t want to miss this chilling segment on NewsTalk 820, WBAP.www.wbap.com
