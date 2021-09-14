CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officially Integrated into TRON, Gate.io Is Launching the First On-Chain Display of KAWS's NFT

clevelandstar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / On September 13, TRON tweeted to announce that the time-honored exchange Gate.io has completed its integration with the TRC721 standard and BTFS, officially joining the TRON ecosystem. In parallel, Gate.io will partner with APENFT Foundation to launch the first on-chain display of the NFT work 'UNTITLED (KIMPSONS)' by KAWS on September 15.

