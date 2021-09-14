Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere: facing challenges of the anthropocene

Staphylococcus pseudintermedius is a well-known coagulase-positive staphylococcus that is mainly associated with the asymptomatic colonization of the skin of pets and mucous membranes. Little is still known about the occurrence of S. pseudintermedius in cats. The current study aimed to characterize the isolates of S. pseudintermedius from sick and healthy cats. This was achieved by examining their antibiotic resistance properties, biofilm formation, and genotype differences. Six hundred and seventy-six cats were swabbed (595 healthy and 81 sick cats). Thirty-five distinct S. pseudintermedius isolates from 27 cats were isolated. The prevalence of S. pseudintermedius in healthy and sick cats was 2.49% and 7.61%, respectively. In comparison, MRSP (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus pseudintermedius) prevalence was 0.12% and 2.98%, respectively. Cats were more frequently colonized with S. pseudintermedius when kept with dogs, regardless of their health condition, with this result being statistically significant. Multidrug resistance was detected in 50%, and 38.46% of S. pseudintermedius isolates from healthy and sick cats, respectively. In contrast, genetic multidrug resistance was detected in 59% and 46.15% cases, respectively. Seven from eight isolated MRSPs were multidrug-resistant. Multi-locus sequence typing (MLST) assigned isolates to 19 types, of which 16 types submitted for the first time to the PubMLST database. The most frequently detected STs (sequence types) were 551 and 71. ST71 and ST551 were mainly isolated from cats with clinical signs of infection. All were MRSPs, regardless of cats’ health. These isolates were characterized with the most frequent antibiotic resistance at the phenotypic and genotypic level.

