CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere: facing challenges of the anthropocene

By Rosaëlle Perreault
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal change is a defining feature of the Anthropocene, the current human-dominated epoch, and poses imminent threats to ecosystem dynamics and services such as plant productivity, biodiversity, and environmental regulation. In this era, terrestrial ecosystems are experiencing perturbations linked to direct habitat modifications as well as indirect effects of global change on species distribution and extreme abiotic conditions. Microorganisms represent an important reservoir of biodiversity that can influence macro-organisms as they face habitat loss, rising atmospheric CO2 concentration, pollution, global warming, and increased frequency of drought. Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere have been shown to support plant growth and increase host resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. Here, we review how plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere can influence host survival and fitness in the context of global change. We highlight evidence that plant-microbe interactions (1) improve urban pollution remediation through the degradation of pollutants such as ultrafine particulate matter, black carbon, and atmospheric hydrocarbons, (2) have contrasting impacts on plant species range shifts through the loss of symbionts or pathogens, and (3) drive plant host adaptation to drought and warming. Finally, we discuss how key community ecology processes could drive plant-microbe interactions facing challenges of the Anthropocene.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Raining Microbes? New Research Finds Rain-Borne Bacteria Colonize Plants

When it rains, plants are not only showered with water, but also microbes. These rain-borne microbes have the opportunity to become part of a plant’s aboveground microbial community – known as the phyllosphere. Phyllosphere microbes can protect plants from disease and other stressors and understanding where they come from may help us improve plant health. While plant microbiome research has historically focused on soil and seeds as sources of plant-associated microbes, new findings by scientists at Virginia Tech University suggest that rain may also be an important reservoir.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Synthesizing Plant Hormones With Microbes Could Improve Crop Health

Plants regulate their growth and development using hormones, including a group called strigolactones that prevent excessive budding and branching. For the first time, scientists led by UC Riverside have synthesized strigolactones from microbes. The work is published in the open-access journal, Science Advances. Strigolactones also help plant roots form symbiotic...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The quantum-mechanical Coulomb propagator in an L function representation

The quantum-mechanical Coulomb propagator is represented in a square-integrable basis of Sturmian functions. Herein, the Stieltjes integral containing the Coulomb spectral function as a weight is evaluated. The Coulomb propagator generally consists of two parts. The sum of the discrete part of the spectrum is extrapolated numerically, while three integration procedures are applied to the continuum part of the oscillating integral: the Gauss–Pollaczek quadrature, the Gauss–Legendre quadrature along the real axis, and a transformation into a contour integral in the complex plane with the subsequent Gauss–Legendre quadrature. Using the contour integral, the Coulomb propagator can be calculated very accurately from an L\(^2\) basis. Using the three-term recursion relation of the Pollaczek polynomials, an effective algorithm is herein presented to reduce the number of integrations. Numerical results are presented and discussed for all procedures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Real-world gait speed estimation, frailty and handgrip strength: a cohort-based study

Gait speed is a reliable outcome measure across multiple diagnoses, recognized as the 6th vital sign. The focus of the present study was on assessment of gait speed in long-term real-life settings with the aim to: (1) demonstrate feasibility in large cohort studies, using data recorded with a wrist-worn accelerometer device; (2) investigate whether the walking speed assessed in the real-world is consistent with expected trends, and associated with clinical scores such as frailty/handgrip strength. This cross-sectional study included n = 2809 participants (1508 women, 1301 men, [45–75] years old), monitored with a wrist-worn device for 13 consecutive days. Validated algorithms were used to detect the gait bouts and estimate speed. A set of metrics were derived from the statistical distribution of speed of gait bouts categorized by duration (short, medium, long). The estimated usual gait speed (1–1.6 m/s) appears consistent with normative values and expected trends with age, gender, BMI and physical activity levels. Speed metrics significantly improved detection of frailty: AUC increase from 0.763 (no speed metrics) to 0.798, 0.800 and 0.793 for the 95th percentile of individual’s gait speed for bout durations < 30, 30–120 and > 120 s, respectively (all p < 0.001). Similarly, speed metrics also improved the prediction of handgrip strength: AUC increase from 0.669 (no speed metrics) to 0.696, 0.696 and 0.691 for the 95th percentile of individual’s gait speed for bout durations < 30, 30–120 and > 120 s, respectively (all p < 0.001). Forward stepwise regression showed that the 95th percentile speed of gait bouts with medium duration (30–120 s) to be the best predictor for both conditions. The study provides evidence that real-world gait speed can be estimated using a wrist-worn wearable system, and can be used as reliable indicator of age-related functional decline.
GOOGLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sense And Respond#Gene#Anthropocene
Nature.com

Genetic analysis by targeted next-generation sequencing and novel variation identification of maple syrup urine disease in Chinese Han population

Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) is a rare autosomal recessive disorder that affects the degradation of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs). Only a few cases of MSUD have been documented in Mainland China. In this report, 8 patients (4 females and 4 males) with MSUD from 8 unrelated Chinese Han families were diagnosed at the age of 6 days to 4 months. All the coding regions and exon/intron boundaries of BCKDHA, BCDKHB, DBT and DLD genes were analyzed by targeted NGS in the 8 MSUD pedigrees. Targeted NGS revealed 2 pedigrees with MSUD Ia, 5 pedigrees with Ib, 1 pedigree with MSUD II. Totally, 13 variants were detected, including 2 variants (p.Ala216Val and p.Gly281Arg) in BCKDHA gene, 10 variants (p.Gly95Ala, p.Ser171Pro, p.Phe175Leu, p.Arg183Trp, p.Lys222Thr, p.Arg285Ter, p.Arg111Ter, p.S184Pfs*46, p.Arg170Cys, p.I160Ffs*25) in BCKDHB gene, 1 variant (p.Arg431Ter) in DBT gene. In addition, 4 previously unidentified variants (p.Gly281Arg in BCKDHA gene, p.Ser171Pro, p.Gly95Ala and p.Lys222Thr in BCKDHB gene) were identified. NGS plus Sanger sequencing detection is effective and accurate for gene diagnosis. Computational structural modeling indicated that these novel variations probably affect structural stability and considered as likely pathogenic variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 mucosal antibody development and persistence and their relation to viral load and COVID-19 symptoms

Although serological studies have shown that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 play an important role in protection against (re)infection, the dynamics of mucosal antibodies during primary infection and their potential impact on viral load and the resolution of disease symptoms remain unclear. During the first pandemic wave, we assessed the longitudinal nasal antibody response in index cases with mild COVID-19 and their household contacts. Nasal and serum antibody responses were analysed for up to nine months. Higher nasal receptor binding domain and spike protein-specific antibody levels at study inclusion were associated with lower viral load. Older age was correlated with more frequent COVID-19 related symptoms. Receptor binding domain and spike protein-specific mucosal antibodies were associated with the resolution of systemic, but not respiratory symptoms. Finally, receptor binding domain and spike protein-specific mucosal antibodies remained elevated up to nine months after symptom onset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polygenic risk for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) predicts brain response during working memory task in OCD, unaffected relatives, and healthy controls

Alterations in frontal and parietal neural activations during working memory task performance have been suggested as a candidate endophenotype of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in studies involving first-degree relatives. However, the direct link between genetic risk for OCD and neuro-functional alterations during working memory performance has not been investigated to date. Thus, the aim of the current functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study was to test the direct association between polygenic risk for OCD and neural activity during the performance of a numeric n-back task with four working memory load conditions in 128 participants, including patients with OCD, unaffected first-degree relatives of OCD patients, and healthy controls. Behavioral results show a significant performance deficit at high working memory load in both patients with OCD and first-degree relatives (p < 0.05). A whole-brain analysis of the fMRI data indicated decreased neural activity in bilateral inferior parietal lobule and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex in both patients and relatives. Most importantly, OCD polygenic risk scores predicted neural activity in orbitofrontal cortex. Results indicate that genetic risk for OCD can partly explain alterations in brain response during working memory performance, supporting the notion of a neuro-functional endophenotype for OCD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Periodontitis associates with species-specific gene expression of the oral microbiota

The purpose of the present investigation was to characterize species-specific bacterial activity of the oral microbiota in periodontitis. We tested the hypotheses that chronic inflammation, i.e., periodontitis, associates with bacterial gene expression of the oral microbiota. Oral microbial samples were collected from three oral sites—subgingival plaque, tongue, and saliva from patients with periodontitis and healthy controls. Paired metagenomics and metatranscriptomics were used to perform concomitant characterization of taxonomic composition and to determine species-specific bacterial activity as expressed by the ratio of specific messenger RNA reads to their corresponding genomic DNA reads. Here, we show the association of periodontitis with bacterial gene expression of the oral microbiota. While oral site was the main determinant of taxonomic composition as well as bacterial gene expression, periodontitis was significantly associated with a reduction of carbohydrate metabolism of the oral microbiota at three oral sites (subgingival plaque, tongue, and saliva). Data from the present study revealed the association of periodontitis with bacterial gene expression of the oral microbiota. Conditions of periodontitis was associated with bacterial activity of local subgingival plaque, but also on tongue and the salivary microbiota. Collectively, data suggest that periodontitis associates with impaired carbohydrate metabolism of the oral microbiota. Future longitudinal and interventional studies are warranted to evaluate the potential pathogenic role of impaired bacterial carbohydrate metabolism not only in periodontitis but also in other diseases with low-grade inflammation, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Rs1h exon 3-del rat model of X-linked retinoschisis with early onset and rapid phenotype is rescued by RS1 supplementation

Animal models of X-linked juvenile retinoschisis (XLRS) are valuable tools for understanding basic biochemical function of retinoschisin (RS1) protein and to investigate outcomes of preclinical efficacy and toxicity studies. In order to work with an eye larger than mouse, we generated and characterized an Rs1h−/y knockout rat model created by removing exon 3. This rat model expresses no normal RS1 protein. The model shares features of an early onset and more severe phenotype of human XLRS. The morphologic pathology includes schisis cavities at postnatal day 15 (p15), photoreceptors that are misplaced into the subretinal space and OPL, and a reduction of photoreceptor cell numbers by p21. By 6 mo age only 1–3 rows of photoreceptors nuclei remain, and the inner/outer segment layers and the OPL shows major changes. Electroretinogram recordings show functional loss with considerable reduction of both the a-wave and b-wave by p28, indicating early age loss and dysfunction of photoreceptors. The ratio of b-/a-wave amplitudes indicates impaired synaptic transmission to bipolar cells in addition. Supplementing the Rs1h−/y exon3-del retina with normal human RS1 protein using AAV8-RS1 delivery improved the retinal structure. This Rs1h−/y rat model provides a further tool to explore underlying mechanisms of XLRS pathology and to evaluate therapeutic intervention for the XLRS condition.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Particle-hole asymmetry in the dynamical spin and charge responses of corner-shared 1D cuprates

Although many experiments imply that oxygen orbitals play an essential role in the high-temperature superconducting cuprates, their precise role in collective spin and charge excitations and superconductivity is not yet fully understood. Here, we study the doping-dependent dynamical spin and charge structure factors of single and multi-orbital (pd) models for doped one-dimensional corner-shared spin-chain cuprates using several numerically exact methods. In doing so, we determine the orbital composition of the collective spin and charge excitations of cuprates, with important implications for our understanding of these materials. For example, we observe a particle-hole asymmetry in the orbital-resolved charge excitations, which is directly relevant to resonant inelastic x-ray scattering experiments and not captured by the single-band Hubbard model. Our results imply that one must explicitly include the oxygen degrees of freedom in order to fully understand some experimental observations on cuprate materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergistic effect of drought and rainfall events of different patterns on watershed systems

The increase in extreme climate events such as flooding and droughts predicted by the general circulation models (GCMs) is expected to significantly affect hydrological processes, erosive dynamics, and their associated nonpoint source (NPS) pollution, resulting in a major challenge to water availability for human life and ecosystems. Using the Hydrological Simulation Program–Fortran model, we evaluated the synergistic effects of droughts and rainfall events on hydrology and water quality in an upstream catchment of the Miyun Reservoir based on the outputs of five GCMs. It showed substantial increases in air temperature, precipitation intensity, frequency of heavy rains and rainstorms, and drought duration, as well as sediment and nutrient loads in the RCP 8.5 scenario. Sustained droughts followed by intense precipitation could cause complex interactions and mobilize accumulated sediment, nutrients and other pollutants into surface water that pose substantial risks to the drinking water security, with the comprehensive effects of soil water content, antecedent drought duration, precipitation amount and intensity, and other climate characteristics, although the effects varied greatly under different rainfall patterns. The Methods and findings of this study evidence the synergistic impacts of droughts and heavy rainfall on watershed system and the significant effects of initial soil moisture conditions on water quantity and quality, and help to guide a robust adaptive management system for future drinking water supply.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Epidemiology of Staphylococcus pseudintermedius in cats in Poland

Staphylococcus pseudintermedius is a well-known coagulase-positive staphylococcus that is mainly associated with the asymptomatic colonization of the skin of pets and mucous membranes. Little is still known about the occurrence of S. pseudintermedius in cats. The current study aimed to characterize the isolates of S. pseudintermedius from sick and healthy cats. This was achieved by examining their antibiotic resistance properties, biofilm formation, and genotype differences. Six hundred and seventy-six cats were swabbed (595 healthy and 81 sick cats). Thirty-five distinct S. pseudintermedius isolates from 27 cats were isolated. The prevalence of S. pseudintermedius in healthy and sick cats was 2.49% and 7.61%, respectively. In comparison, MRSP (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus pseudintermedius) prevalence was 0.12% and 2.98%, respectively. Cats were more frequently colonized with S. pseudintermedius when kept with dogs, regardless of their health condition, with this result being statistically significant. Multidrug resistance was detected in 50%, and 38.46% of S. pseudintermedius isolates from healthy and sick cats, respectively. In contrast, genetic multidrug resistance was detected in 59% and 46.15% cases, respectively. Seven from eight isolated MRSPs were multidrug-resistant. Multi-locus sequence typing (MLST) assigned isolates to 19 types, of which 16 types submitted for the first time to the PubMLST database. The most frequently detected STs (sequence types) were 551 and 71. ST71 and ST551 were mainly isolated from cats with clinical signs of infection. All were MRSPs, regardless of cats’ health. These isolates were characterized with the most frequent antibiotic resistance at the phenotypic and genotypic level.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Generation of a more efficient prime editor 2 by addition of the Rad51 DNA-binding domain

Although prime editing is a promising genome editing method, the efficiency of prime editor 2 (PE2) is often insufficient. Here we generate a more efficient variant of PE2, named hyPE2, by adding the Rad51 DNA-binding domain. When tested at endogenous sites, hyPE2 shows a median of 1.5- or 1.4- fold (range, 0.99- to 2.6-fold) higher efficiencies than PE2; furthermore, at sites where PE2-induced prime editing is very inefficient (efficiency < 1%), hyPE2 enables prime editing with efficiencies ranging from 1.1% to 2.9% at up to 34% of target sequences, potentially facilitating prime editing applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcranial photobiomodulation and thermal stimulation induce distinct topographies of EEG alpha and beta power changes in healthy humans

Our recent study demonstrated that prefrontal transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) with 1064-nm laser enables significant changes in EEG rhythms, but these changes might result from the laser-induced heat rather than tPBM. This study hypothesized that tPBM-induced and heat-induced alterations in EEG power topography were significantly distinct. We performed two sets of measurements from two separate groups of healthy humans under tPBM (n = 46) and thermal stimulation (thermo_stim; n = 11) conditions. Each group participated in the study twice under true and respective sham stimulation with concurrent recordings of 64-channel EEG before, during, and after 8-min tPBM at 1064 nm or thermo_stim with temperature of 33–41 °C, respectively. After data preprocessing, EEG power spectral densities (PSD) per channel per subject were quantified and normalized by respective baseline PSD to remove the power-law effect. At the group level for each group, percent changes of EEG powers per channel were statistically compared between (1) tPBM vs light-stimulation sham, (2) thermo_stim vs heat-stimulation sham, and (3) tPBM vs thermo_stim after sham exclusion at five frequency bands using the non-parametric permutation tests. By performing the false discovery rate correction for multi-channel comparisons, we showed by EEG power change topographies that (1) tPBM significantly increased EEG alpha and beta powers, (2) the thermal stimulation created opposite effects on EEG power topographic patterns, and (3) tPBM and thermal stimulations induced significantly different topographies of changes in EEG alpha and beta power. Overall, this study provided evidence to support our hypothesis, showing that the laser-induced heat on the human forehead is not a mechanistic source causing increases in EEG power during and after tPBM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Developing machine learning algorithms for meteorological temperature and humidity forecasting at Terengganu state in Malaysia

Accurately predicting meteorological parameters such as air temperature and humidity plays a crucial role in air quality management. This study proposes different machine learning algorithms: Gradient Boosting Tree (G.B.T.), Random forest (R.F.), Linear regression (LR) and different artificial neural network (ANN) architectures (multi-layered perceptron, radial basis function) for prediction of such as air temperature (T) and relative humidity (Rh). Daily data over 24 years for Kula Terengganu station were obtained from the Malaysia Meteorological Department. Results showed that MLP-NN performs well among the others in predicting daily T and Rh with R of 0.7132 and 0.633, respectively. However, in monthly prediction T also MLP-NN model provided closer standards deviation to actual value and can be used to predict monthly T with R 0.8462. Whereas in prediction monthly Rh, the RBF-NN model's efficiency was higher than other models with R of 0.7113. To validate the performance of the trained both artificial neural network (ANN) architectures MLP-NN and RBF-NN, both were applied to an unseen data set from observation data in the region. The results indicated that on either architecture of ANN, there is good potential to predict daily and monthly T and Rh values with an acceptable range of accuracy.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Modeling epithelial tissues as active-elastic sheets reproduce contraction pulses and predict rip resistance

Confluent epithelial tissues can be viewed as soft active solids, as their individual cells contract in response to local conditions. Little is known about the emergent properties of such materials. Empirical observations have shown contraction waves propagation in various epithelia, yet the governing mechanism, as well as its physiological function, is still unclear. Here we propose an experiment-inspired model for such dynamic epithelia. We show how the widespread cellular response of contraction-under-tension is sufficient to give rise to propagating contraction pulses, by mapping numerically and theoretically the consequences of such a cellular response. The model explains observed phenomena but also predicts enhanced rip-resistance as an emergent property of such cellular sheets. Unlike healing post-rupture, these sheets avoid it by actively re-distributing external stresses across their surface. The mechanism is relevant to a broad class of tissues, especially such under challenging mechanical conditions, and may inspire engineering of synthetic materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of universality in the transmission dynamics of COVID-19

The complexities involved in modelling the transmission dynamics of COVID-19 has been a roadblock in achieving predictability in the spread and containment of the disease. In addition to understanding the modes of transmission, the effectiveness of the mitigation methods also needs to be built into any effective model for making such predictions. We show that such complexities can be circumvented by appealing to scaling principles which lead to the emergence of universality in the transmission dynamics of the disease. The ensuing data collapse renders the transmission dynamics largely independent of geopolitical variations, the effectiveness of various mitigation strategies, population demographics, etc. We propose a simple two-parameter model—the Blue Sky model—and show that one class of transmission dynamics can be explained by a solution that lives at the edge of a blue sky bifurcation. In addition, the data collapse leads to an enhanced degree of predictability in the disease spread for several geographical scales which can also be realized in a model-independent manner as we show using a deep neural network. The methodology adopted in this work can potentially be applied to the transmission of other infectious diseases and new universality classes may be found. The predictability in transmission dynamics and the simplicity of our methodology can help in building policies for exit strategies and mitigation methods during a pandemic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Serum metabolomic biomarkers of perceptual speed in cognitively normal and mildly impaired subjects with fasting state stratification

Cognitive decline is associated with both normal aging and early pathologies leading to dementia. Here we used quantitative profiling of metabolites involved in the regulation of inflammation, vascular function, neuronal function and energy metabolism, including oxylipins, endocannabinoids, bile acids, and steroid hormones to identify metabolic biomarkers of mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Serum samples (n = 212) were obtained from subjects with or without MCI opportunistically collected with incomplete fasting state information. To maximize power and stratify the analysis of metabolite associations with MCI by the fasting state, we developed an algorithm to predict subject fasting state when unknown (n = 73). In non-fasted subjects, linoleic acid and palmitoleoyl ethanolamide levels were positively associated with perceptual speed. In fasted subjects, soluble epoxide hydrolase activity and tauro-alpha-muricholic acid levels were negatively associated with perceptual speed. Other cognitive domains showed associations with bile acid metabolism, but only in the non-fasted state. Importantly, this study shows unique associations between serum metabolites and cognitive function in the fasted and non-fasted states and provides a fasting state prediction algorithm based on measurable metabolites.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Micro-scale opto-thermo-mechanical actuation in the dry adhesive regime

Realizing optical manipulation of microscopic objects is crucial in the research fields of life science, condensed matter physics, and physical chemistry. In non-liquid environments, this task is commonly regarded as difficult due to strong adhesive surface force (~µN) attached to solid interfaces that makes tiny optical driven force (~pN) insignificant. Here, by recognizing the microscopic interaction mechanism between friction force—the parallel component of surface force on a contact surface—and thermoelastic waves induced by pulsed optical absorption, we establish a general principle enabling the actuation of micro-objects on dry frictional surfaces based on the opto-thermo-mechanical effects. Theoretically, we predict that nanosecond pulsed optical absorption with mW-scale peak power is sufficient to tame µN-scale friction force. Experimentally, we demonstrate the two-dimensional spiral motion of gold plates on micro-fibers driven by nanosecond laser pulses, and reveal the rules of motion control. Our results pave the way for the future development of micro-scale actuators in non-liquid environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Incorporation of causality structures to complex network analysis of time-varying behaviour of multivariate time series

This paper presents a new methodology for characterising the evolving behaviour of the time-varying causality between multivariate time series, from the perspective of change in the structure of the causality pattern. We propose that such evolutionary behaviour should be tracked by means of a complex network whose nodes are causality patterns and edges are transitions between those patterns of causality. In our new methodology each edge has a weight that includes the frequency of the given transition and two metrics relating to the gross and net structural change in causality pattern, which we call \(\alpha\) and \(\beta\). To characterise aspects of the behaviour within this network, five approaches are presented and motivated. To act as a demonstration of this methodology an application of sample data from the international oil market is presented. This example illustrates how our new methodology is able to extract information about evolving causality behaviour. For example, it reveals non-random time-varying behaviour that favours transitions resulting in predominantly similar causality patterns, and it discovers clustering of similar causality patterns and some transitional behaviour between these clusters. The example illustrates how our new methodology supports the inference that the evolution of causality in the system is related to the addition or removal of a few causality links, primarily keeping a similar causality pattern, and that the evolution is not related to some other measure such as the overall number of causality links.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy