Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere: facing challenges of the anthropocene
Global change is a defining feature of the Anthropocene, the current human-dominated epoch, and poses imminent threats to ecosystem dynamics and services such as plant productivity, biodiversity, and environmental regulation. In this era, terrestrial ecosystems are experiencing perturbations linked to direct habitat modifications as well as indirect effects of global change on species distribution and extreme abiotic conditions. Microorganisms represent an important reservoir of biodiversity that can influence macro-organisms as they face habitat loss, rising atmospheric CO2 concentration, pollution, global warming, and increased frequency of drought. Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere have been shown to support plant growth and increase host resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. Here, we review how plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere can influence host survival and fitness in the context of global change. We highlight evidence that plant-microbe interactions (1) improve urban pollution remediation through the degradation of pollutants such as ultrafine particulate matter, black carbon, and atmospheric hydrocarbons, (2) have contrasting impacts on plant species range shifts through the loss of symbionts or pathogens, and (3) drive plant host adaptation to drought and warming. Finally, we discuss how key community ecology processes could drive plant-microbe interactions facing challenges of the Anthropocene.www.nature.com
