Met Gala: Celebrities return to the red carpet after 2020 Covid cancellation

There’s an art to creating a great Met Gala look. At other events, all that’s required is a pretty dress, but you don’t climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art unless you’re bringing the drama. As a fan favourite attendee and former co-chair, Rihanna understands how you make Met magic. Each of her seven appearances at the event has been memorable and she’s been responsible for some of the most iconic ensembles ever to grace the Costume Institute fundraiser. Who could forget the Papal finery of her John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown at 2018’s Heavenly Bodies exhibition or the sweeping scale of her embroidered Guo Pei haute couture at China: Through the Looking Glass in 2015. Responsible for consistently raising the night’s fashion bar, Rihanna is the star everyone wants to see.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO