CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Met Gala: Celebrities return to the red carpet after 2020 Covid cancellation

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star-studded Met Gala returned with the traditional red carpet fashion show including looks from Dan Levy, Whoopi Goldberg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Iman, and Kim Kardashian.Sept. 14, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Allyssia Alleyne, CNN and Oscar Holland, CNN and Nick Remsen, CNN. Pop culture’s most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry’s party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Gave Us Absolute Life On the Met Gala Red Carpet

Chlöe and Halle Bailey have been booked and busy! On Friday, Chlöe released her solo debut single and absolute banger "Have Mercy" and then turned riiight around and performed the smash on Sunday night at the VMAs—her first big show by herself, no less. NBD, just icon-in-the-making things. And as for her younger sister Halle, well, she's just out here being a whole entire Disney Princess and what not. At the end of July, she returned from filming a movie called The Little Mermaid, ever heard of it? She plays Ariel, in case you've been on another planet and totally missed it. Again, NBD, just light work for two ~real ones~.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Iman
Vogue

Of Course, Rihanna Shut Down The Red Carpet At The Met Gala

There’s an art to creating a great Met Gala look. At other events, all that’s required is a pretty dress, but you don’t climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art unless you’re bringing the drama. As a fan favourite attendee and former co-chair, Rihanna understands how you make Met magic. Each of her seven appearances at the event has been memorable and she’s been responsible for some of the most iconic ensembles ever to grace the Costume Institute fundraiser. Who could forget the Papal finery of her John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown at 2018’s Heavenly Bodies exhibition or the sweeping scale of her embroidered Guo Pei haute couture at China: Through the Looking Glass in 2015. Responsible for consistently raising the night’s fashion bar, Rihanna is the star everyone wants to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Carpet
POPSUGAR

The Biggest Beauty Trend on the Met Gala Red Carpet This Year? Hair Structures

Celebrities finally made their return to the Met Gala on Sept. 13 after a short hiatus, and considering all of the show-stopping beauty looks that took over the red carpet upon their arrivals, we'd say that the year-long wait was well worth it. The official theme, "In America," was essentially a celebration of some of the biggest fashion and beauty trends America has seen to date. While many stars used this as an opportunity to wear throwback hairstyles like the flipped bob, pinup bangs, and disco hair to pay homage to specific decades, there was a surprising trend popping up all over the red carpet that left us absolutely mesmerized: hair sculptures.
HAIR CARE
Marie Claire

Maisie Williams Is Unrecognizable on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is absolutely going for it at the 2021 Met Gala: she looks like a high-fashion Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family (although she said it's actually inspired by The Matrix). When she spoke to E! News, she explained what was the inspiration behind the graphic, gothic, sustainable all-black look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WALA-TV FOX10

PHOTOS: Trending red carpet looks from Met Gala 2021

(CNN) -- Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels, TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Met Gala 2021: Which celeb shone brightest on the red carpet?

Celebrities at the Met Gala went all out with their outfits after last year's event was cancelled. Rapper Lil Nas X had three different looks - taking off one outfit after another for the cameras - while congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chose to make a political statement with her attire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediaite.com

Stephanie Ruhle Scolds Met Gala Celebrities Obsessing About Food on Red Carpet: Their Words Will ‘Weigh Heavy’ on Young Girls

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday scolded celebrities at Monday’s Met Gala who she said were obsessing on the red carpet about food. “Stars were shining bright at the Met Gala. Last year’s gala was canceled due to the pandemic. But last night, some of our biggest fully-vaccinated celebrities made up for it by showing up and showing out,” said Ruhle on her show, Stephanie Ruhle Reports. “This year’s theme was American independence, leaving a lot of room for interpretation with celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas [X] and J-Lo [Jennifer Lopez] taking the fundraiser by storm. I watched it on TV on two computers with my daughter. We loved every minute of it.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kid Cudi Brings Emo Beauty to the Met Gala Red Carpet

On tonight’s Met gala red carpet, Kid Cudi reminded us that emo never dies and angst isn’t just for teens. The American rapper’s acid green dye job and sooty eye makeup nodded at Dennis Rodman’s ’90s party days or the pop-punk revival seen in the recent return of the noughties genre’s figureheads like Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Still, technically, the look was a bit more meta: In collaboration with Pat McGrath, makeup artist Renny Vasquez used Mother’s eponymous cosmetics line to achieve a hollowed-out eye-makeup look. Cudi’s Met gala gaze leveled up a Pat McGrath runway aesthetic designed for Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy spring-summer 2010 runway. A dozen years later, the inkier adaptation seen this evening speaks to the mood of today.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Meet the TikTok-Favorite Met Gala Dress . . . That Never Made It to the Red Carpet

Reply to @aanai__ thank you for the love/support on this dress I’m so happy that people are resonating with it and it’s message is being spread 🖤. When sustainable fashion designer Anna Molinari initially created a dress made out of newspaper headlines she'd collected from March 2020 to March 2021, she wanted it to serve as both a memorial to all of those we've lost and a reminder that there is still much work to be done. But one viral TikTok and one Met Gala later, people are dubbing the dress their favorite Met Gala look this year — and it wasn't even worn at the event.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

55 Unforgettable Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces red carpet moments that have resonated with spectators for years, with celebrities like Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2021 Met Gala is finally taking place tonight in a smaller setting after being postponed this spring due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — which dives into the history of American fashion — and the event is co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
buzzfeednews.com

The Met Gala Guest List Sparked A Huge Debate About “Elitism” And Which Celebrities Should Be Invited After This Year’s Red Carpet Saw More YouTubers And TikTokers Than Ever

In case you missed it, the Met is back. On Monday night, the world’s most famous and fashionable faces gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The prestigious event took a break last year,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy