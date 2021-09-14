Adventure Unveils Episode Two of Artistically Black with Dannielle Hutchinson
GLEN ECHO: Adventure unveils the second episode of Artistically Black. Host Dannielle Hutchinson will be joined by ATMTC Academy’s very own Tony Thomas, illustrious dancer, director, teaching artist and architect. What doesn't he do? Dannielle and Tony will talk about Tony's journey as an artist, the barriers plaguing Black artists, how the industry has changed, and his vision for the future of musical theatre! Artistically Black begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.www.thesentinel.com
Comments / 0