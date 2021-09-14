CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Adventure Unveils Episode Two of Artistically Black with Dannielle Hutchinson

Sentinel
 9 days ago

GLEN ECHO: Adventure unveils the second episode of Artistically Black. Host Dannielle Hutchinson will be joined by ATMTC Academy’s very own Tony Thomas, illustrious dancer, director, teaching artist and architect. What doesn't he do? Dannielle and Tony will talk about Tony's journey as an artist, the barriers plaguing Black artists, how the industry has changed, and his vision for the future of musical theatre! Artistically Black begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

www.thesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES
ABQJournal

Artist seeks adventure and stories for travel TV series

Sean Diediker has always had a connection with New Mexico. Though he was raised in California, he spent a few years in Farmington. His grandfather also owned a trading post in Star Lake. “(My grandpa) spoke fluent Navajo,” Diediker says. “He learned it so he could make deals with the...
TRAVEL
Sacramento Observer

Local Black Artists Finding Their Stage

Sacramento’s Black artists are carrying forward a legacy that chronicles a story of rekindled culture, resilience, pride and adversity for African Americans. “Art is the most unique and innovative way to show expression,” said Sacramento Juneteenth Inc. Executive Director Gary Simon. “Whether it be art, music, theatre or fashion, everything is intertwined together to communicate a story.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
operawire.com

Opera San José Unveils Resident Artists & Casting for 2021-22 Season

Opera San José has announced casting for its upcoming 2021-22 season. The organization revealed that its production of “Dido and Aeneas” will star Nikola Printz and Efraín Solís in the title roles with Maya Kherani as Belina and Nathan Stark as The Sorcerer. Meanwhile “Carmen” will star Nikola Printz in...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Hayes
Person
Debbie Allen
Washington Post

In the galleries: Multiple works by Black artists create a vision of authority

When the artists studio Stable opened two years ago, much attention was paid to the building’s picturesque original function: sheltering horses who pulled wagons for Nabisco. Less noticed was that the structure had been similarly repurposed before, serving from 1985 to 1998 as a workspace for African American artists. In homage to that recent history, Stable and the Black Artists of D.C. have organized “Shoulder the Deed,” a show of 19 artists of color, most of them local and active.
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the pioneering African American auteur behind the 1970s films Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, has died. He was 89. Van Peebles, the father of actor-director Mario Van Peebles, died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. His family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films announced his death in a statement. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” the statement read. “His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

The Life And Legacy Of Melvin Van Peeples In Photos

The actor and playwright regarded as the 'Godfather of Black Cinema' had a career that spanned more than 60 years. On September 21, Melvin Van Peeples, regarded as the “Godfather of Black Cinema” passed away at his home in Manhattan at the age of 89. The father of actor and...
CELEBRITIES
musicalamerica.com

Performance Artist Daniel Alexander Jones Expands His Black Queer Galaxy with Two New Books and an Immersive Digital Music Project Including a New Al

“Daniel is a boundary breaking visionary, an extraordinary artist-shaman…He is what the world needs now.” – Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director, The Public Theater. “In difficult times Jomama Jones is an artist whose company you want.” - Village Voice. "A true theatrical original" - Backstage. New York City, NY — Long...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Atmtc Academy#Artistically Black#Morgan State University#Metrostage
New Haven Independent

Two Artists Find Inspiration In Isolation

It’s a seaside pavilion, framing an island off the Connecticut coast. But the way the image is cast, it doesn’t allow for simple idyll. It’s peaceful, sure, but also lonely. There’s the tranquility of isolation, but also a sense of insecurity. It is, said photographer Marjorie Gillette Wolfe, “evocative of what I went through” during the depths of the Covid-19 shutdown, as she found herself alone and outside in “protective spaces, but in another sense, not protective at all.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Beaver County Times

Mavuno celebrates Black artists with Sewickley festival and exhibition

SEWICKLEY — A wide range of artistic talents get the spotlight at "Mavuno: Celebration of African American Arts and Culture" beginning its 25th anniversary this month with indoor and outdoor activities. Hosted and organized by Sweetwater Center for The Arts, Mavuno starts Sept. 17 with "First Fruit: Bring Me Your...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wuga.org

'It Was Sorely Needed': Black Alternative Artists Building Creative Spaces

Seating is hard to come by on a Saturday in Our Bar on Edgewood, not only because it’s the weekend, but because everyone is filling the room ready for the next band to perform. The crowd faces the stage on the rear wall, waiting. Then, after a quick sound check and introduction, the band steps up to the mic and the punk show begins.
ATLANTA, GA
thatshelf.com

Black Hole Films Episode 223 – SHIN-GODZILLA

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Christopher Warre-Smets and Norm Wilner join Jeremy and his son for SHIN-GODZILLA and delight in the meta that hits a tinge too close to home…. Follow guests Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Christopher Warre-Smets and Norm Wilner on Twitter. Subscribe:. Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean. Social:. Black Hole Films...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Royals
udiscovermusic.com

Elvis Costello Unveils First Episode Of ‘Spanish Model’ Documentary

For Elvis Costello’s latest project, Spanish Model, the ever musically curious artist released an accompanying documentary that dives into the making of the project. The first episode is out now. The first episode of the Spanish Model documentary series discusses the genesis of the idea to re-record new vocals over...
MOVIES
guitargirlmag.com

Rising Country Pop Artist Andrea Vasquez Unveils Vulnerability with New Release

Nashville, Tenn.— Following the release of her sassy single Bed You Made, which caught the attention from CMT, rising country-pop artist Andrea Vasquez unveils a vulnerable and heart tugging single titled Used To. The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Written...
MUSIC
austintexas.gov

Artist Talk: The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition

In-person Artist Talk for The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition on Saturday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m. The George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center will host an in-person artist talk for The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition on Saturday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m. Featured artists from the inaugural residency cohort includes: Temitope Olujobi, Hypatia Sorunke, and Adrian Armstrong.
VISUAL ART
Variety

‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Taps Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne to Direct

Plastics, meet Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne. Paramount has hired the filmmakers, who are married, to direct the movie adaptation of “Mean Girls: The Musical.” The upcoming version isn’t a remake of Tina Fey’s 2004 modern cult classic — about cliquey high schoolers for whom the limit does not exist — but rather a cinematic take of the song-and-dance version that opened on Broadway in 2018. Paramount Players, the studio’s division that’s developing the film, is keeping the exact logline under wraps, even though the stage version was faithful to the original source material. The cast has not been set yet....
MOVIES
kosu.org

Listen To The Ninth Episode Of Focus: Black Oklahoma

On this episode, unvaccinated Black and brown communities brace for a COVID surge that will worsen health outcomes and widen health disparities. We'll unravel Oklahoma's surprising connection to the war in Afghanistan and hear from Haitians who fled political unrest and natural disasters to now call Oklahoma home. Our final...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fb101.com

Bono Unveils Branding Makeover by Local Female Artist

As part of its expansion to new markets and new products, Bono, the award-winning producer of extra virgin olive oil and house purveyor to the James Beard Foundation, is unveiling a modern new logo and colorful graphic labels designed by Sicilian artist Alice Valenti. The family-owned company is bringing the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy