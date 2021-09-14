CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. SEC fines Guo Wengui-linked media firms for illegal securities offerings

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Chris...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

US Treasury Sanctions Crypto Exchange, Bitcoin Mining at Home + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions against crypto exchange Suex OTC, S.R.O. which it had accused of facilitating transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants - marking its first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity. Some virtual currency exchanges are a critical element of [the ransomware] ecosystem, as virtual currency is the principal means of facilitating ransomware payments and associated money laundering activities, the Treasury said. "Treasury will continue to disrupt and hold accountable these entities to reduce the incentive for cybercriminals to continue to conduct these attacks," they added.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

RBC resolves U.S. SEC charges over bond abuses, is fined

(Reuters) - A Royal Bank of Canada unit was censured and will pay more than $863,000 to resolve U.S. regulatory charges it broke rules meant to give retail and institutional investors priority in buying new municipal bonds. In a civil settlement announced on Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
investing.com

Most cryptos are securities, SEC Chair says

In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Gary Gensler, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that many cryptocurrencies are securities. While responding to a question from Senator Pat Toomey about the security status of cryptocurrencies, Gensler opined that “very many” digital assets, including stablecoins,...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC 'Close' to Publishing Report on Gamestop Meme Saga - SEC Chair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told lawmakers on Tuesday that the agency was "close" to publishing its report on the agency's findings related to the Gamestop meme saga that unfolded earlier this year, adding that it should be out "shortly." "We are...
POLITICS
Insurance Journal

SEC to Focus on Companies Instead of Investment Firms in Climate Disclosure

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided to take a different tack on climate-risk disclosures than its counterparts in Europe. Instead of targeting investment managers, the SEC is focusing on the companies they invest in—and the executives who run them. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is expected to propose a...
ECONOMY
investing.com

SEC Indicts Chinese Billionaire Companies, Will Guo’s Firms Survive?

SEC Indicts Chinese Billionaire Companies, Will Guo’s Firms Survive?. SEC charges Chinese billionaire’s companies $487 million. Guo’s firms were sued over ICO and IPO. The companies have agreed to pay fines of $486.6 million. Chinese companies targeted by the SEC over $500M offerings. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Guo Wengui
Person
Donald Trump
internationalinvestment.net

SEC fines Chinese billionaire's companies $539m over illegal offerings

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against three companies owned by Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui for "commingling" the proceeds from two unregistered securities offerings. In a statement on 13 September, the SEC charged three of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui's companies over an initial coin offering (ICO)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Enforcement Action: SEC Charges Media Companies with Illegal Unregistered Offering of a Digital Asset Security

The Securities and Exchange Commission continues to file charges against firms that have issued digital assets that may be securities. Today, the SEC has charged New York City-based GTV Media Group Inc. and Saraca Media Group Inc., and Phoenix, Arizona-based Voice of Guo Media Inc, with allegations of illegal securities offerings.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Media Companies#U S#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Chinese#Gtv Media Group Inc#Saraca Media Group Inc#Voice Of Guo Media Inc#G Coins Or G Dollars
CoinTelegraph

SEC chair doubles down, tells crypto firms 'come in and talk to us'

Gary Gensler, chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, is once again urging crypto projects with securities to register with the regulatory body to ensure that investors are protected. In a prepared statement for his testimony at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs scheduled for...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Companies tied to Chinese exile Guo Wengui to pay $539 million to settle SEC action

Three media companies tied to exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui have agreed to pay $539 million to settle regulatory claims they violated investor-protection laws when they raised money from over 5,000 investors. The announcement resolves an investigation that targeted a sale of stock and digital assets last year, according to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Charges Another ICO Issuer in Claim of Illegal Securities Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges once again targeting an initial coin offering alleging the act was an unregistered security offering. According to the SEC, Rivetz Corp., Rivetz International SEZC, and Steven K. Sprague, the President of Rivetz and CEO of Rivetz International sold digital assets designated as “RvT tokens” to the general public, including US investors, for the purpose of capitalizing Rivetz’s business.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

China tells Evergrande to avoid near-term dollar bond default -Bloomberg Law

(Reuters) - Financial regulators in Beijing issued a broad set of instructions to China Evergrande Group, telling the embattled developer to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Dubai real-estate firm DAMAC approved to take firm private

A Dubai real-estate company known for its deals with former President Donald Trump said Thursday it had received regulator approval for an effort to take the firm private. DAMAC Properties still plans to offer $595 million for outstanding shares of the company, the firm said in a filing on Dubai Financial Market stock exchange. It said it would offer an update on the plan in the coming weeks. It earlier announced plans in June for the offer to take the company private, then withdrew them as regulators examined the plan. The buyout would be through Maple Invest Co. Ltd., a holding company of DAMAC's billionaire founder Hussain Sajwani Sajwani owns nearly four-fifths of the company through various investment firms.DAMAC stock traded up Thursday over 3% on the news. The firm has a market capitalization of over $2 billion.DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo.The company’s partnership with the Trump Organization to manage and run the golf course was struck before Trump’s election as U.S. president.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy