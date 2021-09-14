SEC Charges Three Media Companies with Illegal Offerings of Stock and Digital Assets
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged New York City-based GTV Media Group Inc. and Saraca Media Group Inc., and Phoenix, Arizona-based Voice of Guo Media Inc., with conducting an illegal unregistered offering of GTV common stock. The SEC also announced charges against GTV and Saraca for conducting an illegal unregistered offering of a digital asset security referred to as either G-Coins or G-Dollars. The respondents have agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle the SEC's action.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0