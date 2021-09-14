CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEA hold talks with DG WHO, discuss heath sector

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland] September 14 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu called on Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva to discuss cooperation chains between India and the WHO in the health sector. Both parties discussed topics associated with pandemic response, vaccines...

WHO discusses strengthening health emergency systems

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): In order to effectively respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time prepare for future health emergencies, the World Health Organization and its member countries of the South-East Asia region discussed further strengthening health emergency security systems. At the Seventy-Fourth Regional Committee...
Reenat Sandhu, Secretary West to represent India at UNGA

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Reenat Sandhu, Secretary West will be representing India at the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level meetings. "India at UNGA76 Secretary West @reenat_sandhu represents India at the opening of the UNGA High-Level Week. PM @narendramodi will deliver his remarks on 25 Sep," tweeted Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.
WHO DG extends gratitude to India announcing vaccine supply

Geneva [Swirtzerland] September 22 (ANI): Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday extended gratitude to India for resuming crucial COVID vaccine shipments to COVAX from October. Ghebreyesus also said that the move will help WHO to reach its goal of 40 per cent vaccination in...
Economic Watch: Relief policies for SMEs amid COVID-19 welcomed in China

TIANJIN/CHANGSHA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Yang Yafu, 35, finally took a breath as packs of kimchi and salted vegetables were exported to Japan, and his foreign-trade company has now found more domestic marketing channels. "Thanks to measures such as interest rate cuts and tax reductions, our business has returned to...
New York: Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart discuss devlopme

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi wherein they exchanged views on Afghanistan. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "Always nice to meet FM @moteging of...
WHO director: Lebanon's brain drain threat to health sector

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Health Organization’s director general on Friday expressed deep concern about the impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and multiple crises on the wellbeing of the nation, and said the brain drain among the country's health workers is particularly worrisome. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
IATA welcomes US decision to lift Covid-19 travel curbs

Geneva [Switzerland], September 21 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed Biden administration's decision to enable vaccinated travellers entering the United States with a negative Covid-19 test result prior to travel from early November. Importantly, said IATA, this supersedes the so-called 212f restrictions which prevented anyone from entering...
Johnson expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden

London [UK], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden at the end of this month, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). One senior diplomatic source told the newspaper that the meeting was expected to take place at the White...
COVID: Vaccinated passengers from India can travel to US

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has allowed fully vaccinated flyers from several countries, including India, to enter America from early November. The US announced that strict protocols will be in place from early November to curb the spread of COVID-19 from international...
Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil s health minister tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States He got his first shot of coronavirus vaccine in January. Other members of Brazil’s government in New York tested negative for the virus, the statement said.Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro spoke at the General Assembly, flouting the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against the virus. Ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus, Bolsonaro has said several times over the last week that he remains unvaccinated. He said getting a shot is a personal, medical decision.Queiroga was photographed side by side with Bolsonaro on several occasions this week. Tuesday morning he tweeted a picture with first lady Michele Bolsonaro.Queiroga had breakfast Monday with several employees of investment funds in New York.
Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
