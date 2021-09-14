McCrate Strong In Jets’ 3-0 Start to 2021

Last Week: Sikeston beat Dexter 11-9; Farmington beat Potosi 23-18 Notes: Sikeston is off to a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season but is looking to avoid the 8-straight losses that followed last season. The Bulldogs last beat Farmington in 2015 but are looking to reverse that trend this year behind a stout defense that is allowing just 11.5 points a contest. Sikeston will look to stop the Farmington triple-option offense that features running back Kaeson McClain (5-8. 160). Just a freshman, McClain has rushed for 205 yards on 33 carries. First-year starting quarterback senior Drew Felker (5-10, 160) has completed just two passes this season but has rushed for 135 yards on 31 carries. Senior linebackers Brady Cook (5-8, 165) and Tyler Williams (5-11, 200), who has two sacks on the season, headline a Knights defense that stopped two running plays near the goal line in the final seconds to earn a win over Potosi last week. They will be tasked with stopping Sikeston’s balanced attack, led by quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer. The junior has completed 11 of 21 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception. After catching 4 passes for 152 yards in their opening week win over Caruthersville, the Dexter defense held big play receiver CJ Posey without a catch last week. Instead, Heckemeyer went to his running backs in the passing game, with Da’kwan Tilson catching 4 passes for 47 yards. Receiver Conner Wallace had 2 catches for 30 yards. Keodrick Sherrod leads the way in the running game with 231 yards on 26 carries. Despite being held to 56 yards last week against Dexter, the sophomore scored the only Bulldog touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run. “The key to success this week is taking care of the football and tackling everyone on defense,” said Sikeston coach Treston Pulley. “We have to win the turnover battle and get no cheap penalties.”

SIKESTON, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO