McCrate Strong In Jets’ 3-0 Start to 2021

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISTOWN — Union Local junior running back Hayden McCrate and the rest of the Jets have been preparing for takeoff for several years. McCrate missed half of last season due to OHSAA transfer rules and he also dealt with a slew of injuries, while Union Local had just two wins in the past two seasons combined.

