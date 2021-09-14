Elliot Page marks first red carpet since transition

From the moment that Sha’Carri Richardson blew onto the scene this year, wowing the world with her lightning speed and resilient spirit, her bold personal style has become a cornerstone of her charismatic energy. Her ever-changing hair color, dazzling acrylic nail designs and lush lashes become a visual calling card of sorts for the 21-year-old athlete, placing her firmly within the pantheon of Black American runners like Florence Griffith Joyner and Jackie Joyner Kersee, who were known for blazing a trail both on and off the track—and making the world sit up and take notice.

