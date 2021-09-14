Blue Devils, Cee-Bees Pick Up Wins at Cameron
CAMERON — The Beallsville and Clay-Battelle volleyball teams converged on Cameron Monday evening as the Dragons hosted a Senior Night doubleheader. Cameron (0-4) dropped both matches to Beallsville (3-4) and Clay-Battelle (4-3). The first match of the night was between Cameron and Clay-Battelle and it got off to a rocky start. CB went up 3-1 early, but following a long conference between the referees, it was determined that the Cee-Bees had served out of order and the score was changed to 2-2.www.theintelligencer.net
Comments / 0