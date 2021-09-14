ProPhotonix Limited Announces the new UV COBRA Cure FX4
SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ProPhotonix Limited, (London Stock Exchange - (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces an exciting addition to their range of UV LED Curing systems - The COBRA Cure FX4.
