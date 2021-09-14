CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 14, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 611,851 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including September 10, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €28.29 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 27,148,040 common shares for a total consideration of € 655.7 million.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 191,400,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices $500M Senior Note Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the "Issuer") has agreed to sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Notes Offering"). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting stores

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 13, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that Albert Heijn, its market leader in the Netherlands, has completed the transaction for the acquisition of DEEN with Vomar Voordeelmarkt and DekaMarkt. This also marks the start of the conversion of the 38 DEEN stores in Noord-Holland, Flevoland, Gelderland and Overijssel to Albert Heijn stores. Soon, customers of these stores will find the best of both worlds: all the delights of Albert Heijn and the goodness of DEEN. The first store will open in Avenhorn on 22 September. Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn, said, ‘Albert Heijn and DEEN are cut from the same cloth. We both have been household names in many Dutch homes for generations – DEEN for 88 and Albert Heijn for almost 135 years. Indeed, it is an honour that we have been mandated to continue operations at the 38 DEEN stores, the flower shop and the distribution centre. This is a major boost to our desire to always be there for our customers, no matter where they need us, including in Noord-Holland where most DEEN stores are located. I look forward to working with our new colleagues.’ Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to achieve this transaction with the three partners so we can serve the DEEN customers in the best possible way together with DekaMarkt, Vomar and Albert Heijn. Hereby a warm welcome to our new colleagues.” The intention of DEEN to sell the DEEN supermarkets was announced on 16 February 2021 and approved by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on 9 July 2021. Financial details have not been released and Group financial guidance remains unchanged.
BUSINESS
Fortune

How Dutch grocery giant Ahold Delhaize is taking on U.S. rivals with tech

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Like most grocery chains, Dutch conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has benefited mightily from the boost the COVID-19 pandemic has given to online food shopping. Now the company has a plan to hold on to that growth and use tech to keep aggressive rivals like Albertsons, Walmart, and Kroger at bay.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahold Delhaize#European Union#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
MarketWatch

Dell announces $5 billion share-buyback program

Dell Technologies Inc. offered a series of long-term guidance figures ahead of an analyst-day event Thursday. At the event, Dell plans to announce that it expects compound annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% through fiscal 2026, as well as compound annual growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least 6% in the same span, according to a release. The company also intends to announce its expectation for net income to adjusted free-cash flow conversion of at least 100% during this span. Dell plans to announce the approval of a share-buyback program of up to $5 billion...
STOCKS
Supermarket News

Ahold Delhaize taps Dave Bass to oversee FreshDirect

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Peapod Digital Labs’ Dave Bass to lead U.S. online grocer FreshDirect as managing director. Plans call for Bass to start in the new role at FreshDirect on Sept. 20, Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize said Friday. He will succeed Ahold Delhaize Chief Digital Officer Farhan Siddiqi, who has served as interim CEO of FreshDirect since May, when co-founder David McInerney stepped down from the chief executive’s post at the e-grocer. McInerney is slated to serve as an adviser through the end of October.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

JOYY Unleashes $200M Share Buyback

Video-based social media company JOYY Inc's (NASDAQ: YY) board has authorized a new share buyback plan enabling it to repurchase up to $200 million of its shares over the next 12 months. JOYY's Q2 Non-GAAP loss per ADS was $(0.01) beat the consensus loss of $(0.7). JOYY held $4.9 billion...
STOCKS
Benzinga

News Corp Approves $1B Share Buyback, Terminates Stockholder Rights Program

Media conglomerate News Corp's (NASDAQ: NWSA) (NASDAQ: NWS) board approved a $1 billion share buyback program replacing the 2013 approved $500 million share repurchase program. Concurrently, News Corp terminated the 2013 stockholder rights agreement, which limited the potential accretion of voting power by the Murdoch Family Trust and Murdoch family...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
The Motley Fool

Microsoft Pledges $60 Billion in Share Buybacks -- Here Are 4 Other Stocks It Could Buy Instead

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently announced a dividend hike and a new $60 billion share repurchase program. The software giant is a cash cow, and is committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. But what else could it buy? In this Motley Fool Live video segment from The Five recorded on Sept. 15, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall, Toby Bordelon, and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss four other companies Microsoft could acquire instead of repurchasing its own stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HarborOne Bank (HONE) Announces 2.67M Share Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, which has received regulatory approval, the Company may repurchase up to 2,668,159 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares following completion of the share repurchase program announced on April 16, 2021. The April 16, 2021 share repurchase program was completed on September 8, 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Canaan Plans $20M Share Buyback

High-performance computing solutions provider Canaan Inc's (NASDAQ: CAN) board approved a $20 million share buyback program worth outstanding ADS, each representing 15 Class A shares over the next 12 months starting from September 20. Canaan recently reported Q2 FY21 net earnings per ADS of $0.22. Canaan held $189.0 million in...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) Announces Up to $50M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Betterware" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BWMX) today announced that as part of the Company's long-term strategy to maximize stockholder value, its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company's common stock.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Helen Of Troy Plans $500M Share Buyback

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common shares. The buyback scheme is effective August 25, 2021, for a period of three years and replaces existing repurchase authorization in which $79.5 million remained available. The new authorization represents...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Announces $200M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT platform, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares ("ADSs") during a twelve-month period (collectively, the "Share Repurchase Program").
STOCKS
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy