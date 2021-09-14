Curtain Up! Festival Kick-off Event
On Friday, September 17, at 12:00 PM the Curtain Up! Festival Kick-off Event begins at Duffy Square in Times Square, 7th Ave. & 47th St. Join U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Commissioner Anne Del Castillo (New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment); Alex Birsh (Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, Playbill); Charlotte St. Martin(President, The Broadway League); Tom Harris (President, Times Square Alliance) will kick off Broadway’s return in this opening ceremony with a celebratory countdown to the official start of the Curtain Up! Festival. The event will include special performances by Broadway stars Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Vosk with music direction by John McDaniel.t2conline.com
