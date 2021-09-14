CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch Haniger gets serious with 3-run homer as Mariners win 5-4, pick up a game on Red Sox

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot a chance. Never during a game. A scream of satisfaction as he rounded first base, seeing his high fly ball that seemed to stay up in the air for a lifetime carry over the fence?. Absolutely. Mitch Haniger might be the most serious and intense players to ever put...

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
Mariners 5, Red Sox 4: More of the Same

My oh my, the 2021 Red Sox season has been rather frustrating. Sure, the 2020 season was downright awful, and the 2021 season, for the most part, has been a darn delight comparatively speaking. The 2020 season was thankfully only 60 games, and those terrible 60 games gifted the Red Sox a top prospect in Marcelo Mayer. The 2021 season, meanwhile, has been more Jekyll and Hyde. There have been moments of overachieving where the Red Sox appeared as if they were destined to withstand a seven-game series against the Dodgers, a team that has nearly an All-Star at every position.
Red Sox 8, Mariners 4: A much needed win out west

Given how close this race is and has been for some time now, it feels like every game is the biggest of the season. And in a way, that is always true. But this Mariners game felt like a true must-win, as a loss would guarantee another series loss and drop them out of a postseason spot for real. And it didn’t look great at all times in this game. Another terrible error proved costly and put the team behind, and the offense struggled all night. But Alex Cora trusted his gut with a couple of pinch hitting decisions in the eighth, culminating with a bases-clearing double from Kyle Schwarber to break a tie, and ultimately win the game.
White Sox 4, Red Sox 3: Early runs barely hold up

With a sellout crowd of 34,365, a postseason-grade opponent in the Boston Red Sox, and a tight game that required all of the high-leverage relievers, this game had the makings of an October trial run, especially with a runtime of three hours and 48 minutes. The White Sox passed, and...
José Abreu hits 3-run homer as White Sox top Red Sox 4-3

CHICAGO (AP)When Carlos Rodon needed more, he found it. Pitching on extended rest in the middle of a pennant race, it was an encouraging sign for the left-hander – and the Chicago White Sox. Rodon worked five effective innings and Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer, leading the White Sox...
Mariners make Monday feel like Friday, win 5-4 over Red Sox

We’re used to Red Sox games at T-Mobile (née Safeco) being a one-sided affair both on the field and off of it, as the Boston faithful who have somehow washed ashore three thousand miles away from their hometown team take over the park, washing out Mariners’ fans gentle blues and greens with baked bean-red. But even after a disappointing series loss against one of baseball’s worst teams this weekend, the Mariners made tonight feel like a Friday night in Safeco, equalling if not exceeding the Boston fans in number and outdoing them in cheers and chants as the two teams slugged it out for better position in the Wild Card race.
Carlos Rodon's strong start and Jose Abreu's 3-run home run fuel the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon received a test in the third inning of his first start since Sept. 1. Facing Boston Red Sox second baseman Jose Iglesias, Rodon threw a ball on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to make the count full. Iglesias fouled off the next three pitches. Finally, on the 12th pitch, Rodon got Iglesias to swing and miss for a strikeout.
Schwarber’s 3-run Double Lifts Red Sox Over Mariners 8-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 to keep pace in the competitive AL wild-card race. Schwarber, out of the lineup in favor of Alex Verdugo, entered against reliever Drew Steckenrider with one out in the eighth and the bases loaded. His double to right ended a tense standoff with the Mariners, who beat the Red Sox 5-4 on Monday with the help of Schwarber’s fielding error. Verdugo added a two-run home run in Boston’s next at-bat against Yohan Ramirez.
Red Sox at Mariners lineups: A big game, frankly

The Red Sox look to put the Mariners further in the rearview mirror tonight behind Nathan Eovaldi at T-Mobile Park (10:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-network). So FanGraphs has the wild card as a three team race between the Rays, Yankees and Sox, which is good and all, but the Mariners are like 2.5 back of Boston and when you play each other that stuff changes fast. The point being the Sox better win with their putative Cy Young Award candidate on the mound. He won’t win the Cy, but if Eovaldi can do his part to keep the Yankees out of the playoffs, that’s even better.
Diamond Beat: Haniger's homer powers Mariners

Sept. 13-19: Following results from Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more.Tracking baseball scores and more: MONDAY, SEPT. 13 Pro baseball Mariners 5, Red Sox 4 — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Seattle held off Boston in the first game of an important three-game series. Both teams are competing to be in the American League wild-card game. Haniger's homer off Ryan Brasier, his career-high 33rd, gave Seattle a 5-2 lead. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning off reliever Paul Sewald. But, in the ninth, Drew Steckenrider set the Red Sox down in order to preserve the win. The Mariners scored twice early off Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez. But Jose Iglesias had a homer and an RBI single, off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, as Boston tied it, setting up the late-inning home runs. Haniger went 4-for-4 and leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford 3-for-4. {loadposition sub-article-01}
5 takeaways as Red Sox pile on runs in extra innings, defeat Mariners

Here are the takeaways as the Red Sox beat the Mariners 9-4 in 10 innings, claiming an important win in the standings with a late rally. Wednesday’s contest looked like it might be high scoring early. Hunter Renfroe started the scoring with a solo homer to center, and the Red Sox tacked on two more in the second with an RBI ground out by Kevin Plawecki and an RBI double by Jose Iglesias.
Photos: Mariners get closer to Wild Card spot with win

After an offseason of discontent, have the Seahawks and Russell Wilson found the right recipe for success?. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
SEATTLE, WA
Red Sox Game Today: Red Sox vs Mariners Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for September 14

I hate to say I warned you about the Mariners and one-run games yesterday, but since the Red Sox dropped the series opener 5-4 early Tuesday morning, you were warned. Costly errors by Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber made the difference last night, but offensively, the Sox could not get anything going. They were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left four men on base. Seattle rookie Logan Gilbert, who made his debut in mid-May, looked like a star, going six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, and striking out nine. He issued the only walk the Sox would get all game.
Kyle Schwarber’s error proves costly as Boston Red Sox lose to Mariners, 5-4; Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers

SEATTLE -- Yet again, poor defense cost the Red Sox in a big way Monday night in Seattle. Two errors -- a Hunter Renfroe misplay in the second inning and a Kyle Schwarber missed grounder in the seventh -- led to four Mariners runs as Seattle beat Boston, 5-4, in the opening game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. Schwarber’s error -- the would-be final out of the seventh -- was a crusher, as Mitch Haniger broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer two batters later in what would prove to be the difference.
