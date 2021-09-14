Mitch Haniger gets serious with 3-run homer as Mariners win 5-4, pick up a game on Red Sox

Sept. 13-19: Following results from Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more.Tracking baseball scores and more: MONDAY, SEPT. 13 Pro baseball Mariners 5, Red Sox 4 — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Seattle held off Boston in the first game of an important three-game series. Both teams are competing to be in the American League wild-card game. Haniger's homer off Ryan Brasier, his career-high 33rd, gave Seattle a 5-2 lead. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning off reliever Paul Sewald. But, in the ninth, Drew Steckenrider set the Red Sox down in order to preserve the win. The Mariners scored twice early off Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez. But Jose Iglesias had a homer and an RBI single, off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, as Boston tied it, setting up the late-inning home runs. Haniger went 4-for-4 and leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford 3-for-4. {loadposition sub-article-01}
