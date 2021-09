From the moment the Cleveland Clippers volleyball team took the floor, it was clear they were not only there to play some volleyball, they were there to have some fun doing it. The Clippers rode that wave of excitement all night, as they coasted to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-14) win over the visiting Nicollet Raiders in a Valley Conference match-up.

CLEVELAND, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO