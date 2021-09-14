CHESTER VWF COMMEMORATE THOSE LOST ON 9/11

LONDON (AP) — The European Union unveiled plans Thursday to require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed legislation that would mandate USB-C cables for charging, technology that many device makers have already adopted. The main holdout is Apple, which said it was concerned the new rules would limit innovation, and that would end up hurting consumers. iPhones come with the company’s own Lightning charging port, though the newest models come with cables that can be plugged into a USB-C socket.

