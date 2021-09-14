CHESTER VWF COMMEMORATE THOSE LOST ON 9/11
The Chester Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6450 commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a brief service Saturday afternoon. A total of 2,900 people were killed in the attacks, 2,763 from the two planes that slammed into the twin towers, 189 people at the Pentagon and 44 people when Flight 93 fought back against hijackers. Honor Guard commander Steve Quinn salutes as members prepare to proceed through a gun salute before the playing of Taps during their service. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)www.reviewonline.com
Comments / 0