Texas firm to acquire Prime auto dealerships
The scandal-ridden owner of Prime Automotive Group, which operates seven dealerships in Maine, is selling the chain to a Texas-based company. Group 1 Automotive Inc. of Houston issued a news release Monday saying it has entered into an agreement to purchase Prime Automotive from GPB Capital Holdings, a New York investment firm that has become the target of investor lawsuits and criminal allegations. Terms of the purchase agreement were not disclosed.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0