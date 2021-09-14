The health benefits of weight loss can be immense

There is a long-standing belief that true tea, Camellia sinensis, can help with weight loss and weight management. Ancient medical practices, as well as modern research with humans, animals, and laboratory studies with cells spanning decades, support this belief. It is so widely accepted that it becomes even easier for companies to hype tea in their marketing to sell products that may not actually be beneficial. This abuse is a problem. As the hype becomes too-good-to-be-true but the experience doesn’t live up to the promise, people are understandably skeptical in the future. For example, when a diet pill that features tea extract as the miracle component in their product doesn’t strip away the unwanted pounds, then other aspects of tea drinking for healthy weight management are doubted.

