CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

The health benefits of weight loss can be immense

KKTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health benefits of weight loss can be immense. Take a look at our 11 Connects segment for more info. Please visit our website at: www.drkellsweightloss.com/weight-loss-colorado-springs.

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Are Meal Replacement Shakes Good for Weight Loss?

Meal replacement shakes mostly contain protein and fiber but may have a small percentage of vitamins, minerals, carbs, and fats. These shakes usually have fewer calories when compared to a whole meal, so substituting one meal per day with shakes decreases calorie intake and may help lose weight. The protein and fiber in the shakes make you feel fuller and help you avoid overeating. Fiber also improves digestion and bowel movements and prevents bloating.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Simmer and Boil

The Cooking Light Diet Formula for Weight Loss

Cooking Light Diet's lead dietitian explains how our customized daily meal plans work for weight loss. What’s the secret behind our customized diet plan, Cooking Light Diet? How is it different from other diets, and how are members able to eat meals they love and still lose weight?. I’ve been...
DIETS
phl17.com

Study finds avocados linked to weight loss in women

An avocado a day could keep the extra pounds away. A new study by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, found the fruit could help redistribute belly fat in women. More than 100 adults took part in the study which found those that ate an avocado each day had more weight loss than those who did not. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210907110702.htm.
WEIGHT LOSS
CNN

Workplace cafes can play a role in your weight loss, study finds

(CNN) — As we head back to work, we again come face to face with delicious diet-breaking temptations we were able to avoid at home. Office snack tables are often decorated with sweets from "well-meaning" coworkers. Vending machines are full of cheap, highly processed chips, candies, cookies, ready-made sandwiches and sugar-packed sodas.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
manisteenews.com

Virtual seminar on weight loss surgery to be held Monday

MANISTEE — A virtual seminar on bariatric surgery, or weight loss surgery, will be held on Monday, according to a news release from Munson Healthcare. Northern Michigan residents considering bariatric surgery can attend the seminar from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday. Michael Nizzi, D.O., F.A.C.O.S., medical director of Munson Medical Center’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Is running good for weight loss?

If you’ve been asking, is running good for weight loss? You’re not alone. Running is a fantastic and accessible way to get fit; it's easy to get into and doesn't necessarily require major financial investments. What's more, those of us heading out for a run has only increased in popularity during the pandemic, according to a recent World Athletics study.
WEIGHT LOSS
tching.com

Can Drinking Tea Help Manage Weight Loss?

There is a long-standing belief that true tea, Camellia sinensis, can help with weight loss and weight management. Ancient medical practices, as well as modern research with humans, animals, and laboratory studies with cells spanning decades, support this belief. It is so widely accepted that it becomes even easier for companies to hype tea in their marketing to sell products that may not actually be beneficial. This abuse is a problem. As the hype becomes too-good-to-be-true but the experience doesn’t live up to the promise, people are understandably skeptical in the future. For example, when a diet pill that features tea extract as the miracle component in their product doesn’t strip away the unwanted pounds, then other aspects of tea drinking for healthy weight management are doubted.
WEIGHT LOSS
bigeasymagazine.com

Floralite Reviews – Weight Loss Scam or Real Ingredients?

Floralite is a dietary formula that helps to recreate the microbial balance in the gut and assists in weight loss. According to the official website (tryfloralite.com), it delivers nearly 2.5 CFU per dosage, which is more than enough for the gut to heal and start working on losing weight. In addition to that, it also lowers blood pressure, sugar and improves immunity, all of which are common among obese people. But can you really get all this from one supplement?
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
WGRZ TV

September 11 - The Ideal You Weight Loss Center

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY THE IDEAL YOU WEIGHT LOSS CENTER) If you have a goal of getting to your ideal weight, The Ideal You Weight Loss Center and their unique weight loss protocol can help you reach your goals. To find out more, head over to the website at www.idealyou.com. You can also register for one of their upcoming, small in person open houses every Wednesday, at their locations in Tonawanda and West Seneca. They are also offering virtual Open Houses via Zoom every Tuesday and Thursday. Be sure to give the Ideal You Weight Loss Center a call today at.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Best Benefits of Tempo Training for Weights and How to Do It

Tempo Training for Weights is an important aspect of training that many lifters and athletes ignore or overlook. Tempo Training for Weights has the following benefits. Provides a different dose response depending on the lift. Tempo Training for Weights. Marcus Filly explains more, “the four numbers in a tempo prescription...
WORKOUTS
kentreporter.com

MetaZyne Reviews – Weight Loss Supplement with Real Results?

There are countless weight-loss diets, programs, and supplements available today. All these different solutions claim to help people simplify or enhance their weight loss efforts. Most of these programs reduce your calorie intake, like reducing your appetite or increasing fat burning, like through exercises. However, these conventional solutions don’t often work for all people.
WEIGHT LOSS
skinnynews.com

Do the Numbers On the Scale Matter For Weight Loss?

When it comes to quantifying your health, many people often use the number on the scale as an overall indicator of their wellbeing. Weight loss is boiled down to numbers, and it can be easy to lose sight of the physical changes you may be seeing or feeling in your body in favor of making the scale dip.
WEIGHT LOSS
lakenewsonline.com

Are your hormones sabotaging your weight loss?

If you are like most middle-aged Americans, your waistline is a bit wider than it was in your 20s or 30s. There are many reasons for gradual weight gain as we age: less activity, bigger portions, more alcohol, chronic disease and more. But the blame often goes to hormone imbalance because there are many hormones involved in the regulation of body weight. Certain conditions involving hormones can lead to substantial weight changes; however, this is not a common cause of obesity or gradual weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
WebMD

How To Be Careful of ‘Miracle’ Weight Loss Promises

Sept. 13, 2021 -- Hey, have you heard about the new miracle fat loss product?. It’s a special tea you might see advertised in a magazine. Or a lollipop promoted by a Kardashian. Or a rubber vest you zip tight around your belly, shown on a TV commercial. Or… or…...
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

All About Jackfruit: Nutrition, Benefits, Weight Loss Effect, Recipes, and More

Have you been making an effort to add more plants to your diet? If so, you’re not alone. People have been embracing plant-based eating in droves — especially during the pandemic. In a OnePoll survey of 28,000 people, 47 percent reported eating a more plant-based diet since the pandemic began, according to an article from Natural Products Global.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Psychological weight loss therapies

I have been reading up on Acceptance and Commitment therapy for weight loss. This Ted talk tries to give a quick introduction. Has anyone else used this or other psychological therapy for weight loss? Is it just a gimmick or can it really help?. Replies. penguinmama87 Member. Posts: 907 Member.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy