BTS's J-Hope is voted as the #1 celebrity who best suits a ramen CF
BTS's J-Hope was named the #1 celebrity who is most suitable to star in a ramen CF. On Idol Chart, a poll asking "Who is the celebrity who best suits a ramen CF?" was held online from September 6 through September 12. Here, BTS member J-Hope ranked #1 on the poll with a total of 61,160 votes (48% of all votes). 2nd place went to trot singer Young Tak, who received 51,320 votes (41% of all votes). Following J-Hope and Young Tak, 3rd place went to singer Eun Ga Eun, who received 2,733 votes.www.allkpop.com
