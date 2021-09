Cincinnati Nature Center believes it is not enough to tell young people the importance of conservation, but that we must get them involved in leading real change. For the past several months, a group of dedicated, eco-conscious teens have been hard at work developing the Nature Center’s 3rd Annual Youth Conservation Summit, and building their own leadership skills along the way. From putting together the agenda, booking the speakers, and even helping with marketing, the teens have worked hard to create an event that will inspire their peers to take action to protect the planet.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO