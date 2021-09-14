CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon coronavirus report for Monday, Sept. 13: 4,700 new cases over the weekend, 56 in Lincoln County

yachatsnews.com
 9 days ago

PORTLAND — There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,446 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Sept. 10; 1,513 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Sept. 11; and 1,045 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Sept. 12.

yachatsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Jefferson, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Marion, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Wasco, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Pfizer Comirnaty#Johnson Johnson#Columbia
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy