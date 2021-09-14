Oregon coronavirus report for Monday, Sept. 13: 4,700 new cases over the weekend, 56 in Lincoln County
PORTLAND — There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,446 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Sept. 10; 1,513 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Sept. 11; and 1,045 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Sept. 12.yachatsnews.com
