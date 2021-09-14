Coast Guard rescues three people and dog Sunday after their vessel sinks west of Lincoln City
NEWPORT — The Coast Guard rescued two men, a woman and a dog found adrift in a life raft after their vessel sank Sunday afternoon approximately 45 miles off Lincoln City. The Coast Guard station in North Bend received a distress signal at 2 p.m. Sunday from an electronic position indicating radio beacon registered to the 44-foot commercial fishing vessel “Royal.” It dispatched a helicopter rescue crew from Newport. Two hours later the aircrew located a debris field and life raft approximately six miles from the beacon’s last transmitted location.yachatsnews.com
