Coast Guard rescues three people and dog Sunday after their vessel sinks west of Lincoln City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were rescued after their boat started to sink off the coast of Ocean City Saturday, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard. A person aboard the 25-foot vessel radioed to the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region the boat was taking on water 14 miles off the coast. The statement did not say when the call was made. A crew from the Coast Guard’s Ocean City station launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat to assist. After the crew arrived and started to remove water from the sinking vessel, a crew from the Maryland Natural Resources Police rescued the four people aboard and took them to shore. No one was injured. All four people on the boat were wearing life jackets.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO