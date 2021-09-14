CSU Improves 10 Shots From First To Second Round at Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Led by junior Andrea Bergsdottir in a tie for 25th, Colorado State improved 10 shots from the morning to the afternoon and are currently 16th after two rounds of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, Sept. 13. The two-day, 54-hole tournament, hosted by University of New Mexico, is being played at UNM Championship Course (Par 72 – 6,317 yards) in Albuquerque, N.M.csurams.com
