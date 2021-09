Call us crazy, but grooms seem to get the short end of the stick wayyyy too often when it comes to the wedding. Especially when it comes to the question of how to choose a men’s wedding band. Grooms are becoming increasingly involved in the planning and decision-making process, and not just when it comes to the vendor selections or tabletop designs. These are big decisions, of course, but the one that makes the most long-lasting impact after the final dance and the sparkler exit? You guessed it… the wedding band!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO