What Should I Do If My Ex Is Not Paying Child Support?

 9 days ago

Child support payments can be awarded as part of a final divorce decree. Despite the fact that these awards are legally binding court orders, not everyone will comply with them, sometimes leaving one parent to have to pursue enforcement options. How to Enforce Child Support Orders.

bizbat
8d ago

get a second part time job. its what I did. its just easier than going to court. plus it teaches your children to be responsible adults

Julie McMillan
8d ago

you report him to child support and or police. they will Trac him down and arrest him and take his driver's license if he doesn't pay. real serious stuff for not paying

KJ Ridlon
8d ago

I pay for my kids plus one not mine. I don't mind doing it But without his bio's father's help, its not enough. and he's required to pay by law which I am not. and he hasn't paid it a long time.

