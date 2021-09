Across the U.S., the Delta variant is not slowing down. ICU beds in seven states are running out, leaving little room for other emergencies. Ray DeMonia's family said it took calls to 43 hospitals across three states to get the 73-year-old a cardiac ICU bed. He later died in a facility in Mississippi, 200 miles from his Alabama home. His relatives wrote in his obituary "please get vaccinated...to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO