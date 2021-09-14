CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYAG shuts down Coinseed for converting customer funds into DOGE without consent

By Martin Young
CoinTelegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Attorney General (NYAG) has won a victory against crypto exchange Coinseed for its dodgy dealings with Dogecoin (DOGE) and defrauding its customers. On Monday, NYAG Letitia James ordered Coinseed Inc. to permanently halt operations and pay $3 million in fines after it had been accused of freezing withdrawals and converting client funds into DOGE without consent. The exchange also emptied its bank accounts and issued unlicensed securities, according to Bloomberg.

