Real Madrid winger Bale out of Inter Milan clash

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid winger Gareth Bale has suffered a hamstring injury. Bale will miss Wednesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan, reports Onda Madrid journalist Carlos Rodriguez. The Wales captain missed Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday after picking up an injury during a training session on Saturday.

www.tribalfootball.com

