Science

People on the Move

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Millan will be joining Virginia Garcia as the newly appointed Chief Operations Officer on Monday, September 20. Mark is from a small agricultural worker community located in the heart of central California. From a young age Mark recalls harvesting crops with his family in California, Oregon, and Washington. Mark has a passion for this community and strives to ensure everyone has access to high quality health care despite the barriers they may encounter. Mark brings with him over 25 years of service working with Federally Qualified Health Centers in underserved communities, where he has held positions as Chief Operations Officer and Director of Managed Care and Contracting. Mark also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Health Care Administration and currently sits on the Ag Worker Health Committee for the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC).

bizjournals

Sutter Health CEO Sarah Krevans to step down next year

Longtime local health care executive Sarah Krevans says she plans to retire as CEO of Sutter Health early next year. Krevans, 63, was the first woman chief executive of Sacramento-based Sutter Health when she was named to the post in 2016. “I am grateful to have spent the last five...
SACRAMENTO, CA
bizjournals

University of Hawaii to receive $1 million for indigenous health center

The University of Hawaii will receive more than $2.1 million in federal funding to implement a Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity, congressional officials announced Wednesday. The funds, which come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, will also be used to support cancer prevention...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxnebraska.com

Aid to Dependent Children recipients to receive additional $1,200

LINCOLN, Neb. — Families that receive Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) are about to get a boost with an extra payment of $1,200. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing a one-time supplemental payment to ADC recipients who also received a payment in July 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGNtv.com

Chicago QAnon follower who was denied ivermectin by hospital dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO — Veronica Wolski, a Chicago woman known as a prominent QAnon follower who flew flags and banners on highway bridges, has passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 64. Wolski’s death comes after several QAnon followers were repeatedly pressuring AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center, located in Norwood Park, to prescribe Wolski ivermectin, a livestock drug that has not been proven to prevent or treat COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL

