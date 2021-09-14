People on the Move
Mark Millan will be joining Virginia Garcia as the newly appointed Chief Operations Officer on Monday, September 20. Mark is from a small agricultural worker community located in the heart of central California. From a young age Mark recalls harvesting crops with his family in California, Oregon, and Washington. Mark has a passion for this community and strives to ensure everyone has access to high quality health care despite the barriers they may encounter. Mark brings with him over 25 years of service working with Federally Qualified Health Centers in underserved communities, where he has held positions as Chief Operations Officer and Director of Managed Care and Contracting. Mark also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Health Care Administration and currently sits on the Ag Worker Health Committee for the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC).www.bizjournals.com
