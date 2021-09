Bellevue-based Coldstream Wealth Management announced Wednesday it is acquiring Rosenbaum Financial, a wealth management firm based out of Portland. A company spokesperson said the deal is expected to close at the end of September. The spokesperson added that 10 Rosenbaum employees are joining Coldstream, while one is retiring. Coldstream will have 112 employees and over $6.7 billion in assets under management once the acquisition is complete, according to the company.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO