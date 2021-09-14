Temple Ties Single-Round Record at GolfWeek Fall Challenge
Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Freshman Ethan Whitney made eight birdies in route to a six-under round of 66 to lead Temple Golf to a record-setting day during the second round of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge Monday. As a team, the Owls tied a record with the best under-par round with an 11-under 277 and currently are in third place at the 18-team event. The only other time a Temple team shot an 11-under was at the 1982 ODU Invitational.www.chatsports.com
