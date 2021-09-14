CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Temple Ties Single-Round Record at GolfWeek Fall Challenge

By Official Site of the Owls
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyrtle Beach, S.C. – Freshman Ethan Whitney made eight birdies in route to a six-under round of 66 to lead Temple Golf to a record-setting day during the second round of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge Monday. As a team, the Owls tied a record with the best under-par round with an 11-under 277 and currently are in third place at the 18-team event. The only other time a Temple team shot an 11-under was at the 1982 ODU Invitational.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Photo Of North Carolina Basketball Player Going Viral

A photo of a North Carolina men’s basketball player is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening. The photo has probably been messed with in Photoshop, but we can’t say that with 100 percent certainty. North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot shared his preseason photo on social media. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RiverBender.com

Dexheimer Posts Top SIUE Time

NORMAL. – Kassidy Dexheimer ran the 36 th fastest time in school history at 6K Friday, posting atime of 22 minutes, 46.3 seconds at the Redbird Invitational. Dexheimer placed 52 nd overall Continue Reading
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfweek#Myrtle#Temple Golf
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RiverBender.com

Tim Wilkerson: Hometown Hero on a Hot Streak Going Into this Weekend's NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals

MADISON – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will present the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals this weekend, September 24-26. The annual event delivers the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing to the St. Louis-Metro East region. The headliners -- Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars – are fueled by nitromethane and their supercharged engines generate more than 10,000 horsepower at speeds in excess of 320 miles per hour. This Continue Reading
MADISON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
cedarville.edu

Jackets tie record on first day at Malone

CANTON, Ohio - Cedarville matched the school record for the lowest 18-hole score and are within six shots of the lead through 36 holes at the Malone Invitational. The Jackets' second round 285 equaled the lowest single-round score first set in 2007 and equaled again in 2016. CU shot 296-285-581...
CEDARVILLE, OH
upstatespartans.com

Women's Golf Seeks to Build Upon Historic 2020-21 Season at the Golfweek Fall Challenge

Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (Par 71, 6,032 yards) | Pawleys Island, S.C. Teams (20): Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Campbell, Central Arkansas, Delaware, East Carolina, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Illinois-Chicago, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, Morehead State, Presbyterian, Stephen F. Austin, Stetson, Tennessee Tech, UNC Greensboro, USC Upstate, Winthrop, Wofford. Tournament Lineup. 1. Praew...
GOLF
mywaynenews.com

Brodersen ties team record at tourney

The Wayne State women’s golf team opened the 2021 fall season with an 18th-place finish at the Central Region Fall Preview, played Tuesday and Wednesday at Adams Point Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo. The Wildcats posted rounds of 333 and 334 for a two-day, 36-hole total of 667. Henderson...
WAYNE, MI
smdailypress.com

Another course record falls

Harley Thompson became the first person to hold the course records in both the Lee Foster 5K and Lee Foster Memorial 5 Mile Run after winning both events this year. Thompson won the 37th annual Lee Foster Memorial 5 Mile Run on Saturday morning, finishing in a time of 25:26.29. The previous course record of 26:19 had been set by Steve Spinda in 1988. Thompson won the Lee Foster 5K in mid-August, setting a new course record of 15:27. The previous record in that event was 15:33 and had been set by Jeff Foster in 1991.
SPORTS
msueagles.com

Women's Golf returns to the course at Golfweek Challenge

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Coming off a team victory at the Battle at Boone's Trace, Morehead State women's golf returns to stroke play, taking aim at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Pawley's Island, S.C. In the team's last stroke play event, Morehead State had the top four finishers among the team...
MOREHEAD, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After jumping two divisions, St. Thomas starts new era of competition at Golfweek Fall Challenge

Jack Nasby has always felt that St. Thomas was the perfect fit for him when it came to college. The Tommies senior, a native of Edina, Minnesota, got the perks of living in the metropolitan Minneapolis/St. Paul area while also being able to pursue a double major in finance and real estate with a minor in data analytics. He’ll be connected in the Tommies alumni network within the Twin Cities when he graduates.
EDINA, MN
KBTX.com

Bennett Tied for Fifth After Second Round of Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

CARROLLTON, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golf’s Sam Bennett is tied for fifth after two rounds of play at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club. Bennett stormed out of the gates, carding a 4-under 32 on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 7. He carded three bogeys and a birdie on the back nine to finish the round with a 2-under 70. The Madisonville, Texas, native is six shots behind Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk, who holds the individual lead.
CARROLLTON, TX
clemsontigers.com

Bridgeman Ties Clemson record with 62

CLEMSON, S.C. — All-American Jacob Bridgeman tied the Clemson record with a 62 on Saturday to lead Clemson to a 16-under par team score of 264 and a second place standing after 36 holes at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 15-team national tournament at Mirabel Golf Club that features five top 25 teams will conclude on Sunday.
CLEMSON, SC
gogriffs.com

Golf Tied for 12th After Round One in Connecticut

The Canisius golf team posted a team score of 307 in the first round of the Hartford Hawks Invitational in South Kent, Conn., on Monday, placing the Golden Griffins in a three-way tie for 12th place in the 18-team field. The second round of the 54-hole event was suspended due to darkness, and will be completed on Tuesday morning prior to the start of the third and final round.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bluehens.com

Blue Hens 10th Following First Day of Golfweek Fall Challenge

PAWLEY'S ISLAND, S.C. – The University of Delaware women's golf team sits in 10th place following Sunday's opening round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge. The Blue Hens carded a 298 score to finish the day in 10th place out of 20 squads. Campbell leads the field at 280, while Jacksonville State is second with a 285 total.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy