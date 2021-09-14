CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

McLean County’s Unit 5 sees highest weekly COVID totals since classes started

By Heart of Illinois ABC
hoiabc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) – COVID-19 cases and quarantines are going up in McLean County’s largest school district. In 14 schools in Unit 5, the district’s website said there were 47 new positive cases of COVID last week between students and staff, up from 42 new positives the week before. Unit 5 also has 267 people in quarantine, which is up by almost 100 students and staff from the previous week.

