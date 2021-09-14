CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2021 IAM Strategy 300

Cover picture for the articleGreenberg Traurig LLP issued the following announcement on Sept. 8. Six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2021 edition of the Intellectual Asset Management’s (IAM) Strategy 300 – The World’s Leading Intellectual Property (IP) Strategists. The guide identifies the individuals leading the way in...

