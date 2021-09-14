CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearfootin’ Bear Auction to Begin With Virtual Bidding September 15th

Cover picture for the articleBidding for the 2021 Bearfootin’ Art Walk bears will begin virtually on September 15 and continue until October 16 at 6:00 pm. After a successful pivot from a traditional live auction to a virtual auction which raised more than $84,000 in 2020, Friends of Downtown Hendersonville will continue with a virtual bidding format this year. Bidders will be able to participate in the auction remotely and even submit bids via text message over the course of 30 days.

