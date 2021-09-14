Bearfootin’ Bear Auction to Begin With Virtual Bidding September 15th
Bidding for the 2021 Bearfootin’ Art Walk bears will begin virtually on September 15 and continue until October 16 at 6:00 pm. After a successful pivot from a traditional live auction to a virtual auction which raised more than $84,000 in 2020, Friends of Downtown Hendersonville will continue with a virtual bidding format this year. Bidders will be able to participate in the auction remotely and even submit bids via text message over the course of 30 days.www.hendersonville.com
